Liverpool have been warned that Real Madrid have an ‘obsession’ about Trent Alexander-Arnold by Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed the next steps Carlo Ancelotti’s side will take to try and sign the right-back.

Real Madrid have Alexander-Arnold at the top of their wish list for the summer, when he will become a free agent unless Liverpool agree to extend his contract. The Spanish giants even asked about signing him in January, but received no encouragement from Liverpool.

They aren’t giving up, though, and still have Alexander-Arnold as their priority target for 2025.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold and whether Liverpool will have a breaking point as they too try to secure the 26-year-old’s long-term future.

“The expectations since December is for nothing to happen in January. I don’t expect any move for Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano began in his latest update on YouTube.

“Real Madrid tried to approach Liverpool at the beginning of the window, but they understood immediately that for Liverpool it was not the case to negotiate, 20, 25, 30 million…

“Liverpool want to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold and want to try to extend his contract till the end of the season, until they have a chance. Liverpool will try and try and try.

“At the same time, I keep repeating, Trent [is] number one, two and three target for Real Madrid for the summer transfer window.

“Real Madrid are working on that. Real Madrid will have official contacts to present their project, to push with their proposal.

“Real Madrid remain absolutely, absolutely convinced and confident that they can bring Trent to the club in the summer on a free transfer.

“That’s the case for Real Madrid, ready for a big attack for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Liverpool never had any intention to negotiate in January and it’s also important to say on Liverpool that they want to try until the end, so we will respect that and follow the situation.

“But again, for Real Madrid, he’s more than a target. He’s kind of [an] obsession for Real Madrid.”

How close is Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid?

Fears have been setting in for Liverpool about the risk of losing Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for a while.

There are a number of reasons why Alexander-Arnold might want to leave for Real Madrid, who (like Liverpool, admittedly) are one of the absolute biggest clubs in the world.

The player himself has given little away to the media about his chances of staying at or leaving Liverpool.

Earlier this week, there were reports that he was on the verge of a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, but those claims have since been denied.

There is believed to be a gap between what Alexander-Arnold wants to earn at Real Madrid and the salary they are willing to offer him. The latest claims put his demands in the €400,000 per week £339,000) bracket so he could match England teammate Jude Bellingham.

But with little progress on a new Liverpool deal either – as Alexander-Arnold pushes for a minimum three-year extension and a promise of the captaincy after Virgil van Dijk – Real Madrid remain on alert for the opportunity to add him to their squad for next season.

Alexander-Arnold is viewed in Madrid as an ideal long-term successor to Dani Carvajal, who is currently out with a long-term injury.

Latest Liverpool news: Mo Salah response/Acceleration for top target

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also anxious about the future of Mohamed Salah and the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season too.

Salah has kept reiterating that this is his last season at Liverpool as things stand, while work goes on in the background in an attempt to try and retain him.

Now, Salah has addressed his ambitions for what remains of his Liverpool career.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are considering bringing forward their plans to add a new defender to Arne Slot’s squad.

Ajax star Jorrel Hato is already Liverpool’s top target to strengthen their defence in the summer, but the risk of other clubs moving for him is making the Reds think about a late January bid.

