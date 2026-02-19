Real Madrid rocked as Liverpool advance talks with ‘one of the best players in the world’

Real Madrid’s interest in a Liverpool ace recently described as being among the best in the world is genuine, though multiple reports have outlined why Liverpool need not fear.

Cast your eye over the more adventurous football publications in Spain and you’ll notice a trend – Real Madrid are signing all of Liverpool’s best players.

You don’t have to look far to see stories – most of which are completely untrue – regarding Los Blancos moving for Ryan Gravenberch, or Alexis Mac Allister, or Dominik Szoboszlai, or Florian Wirtz… the list goes on.

Stories about Real Madrid potentially signing the Premier League’s elite is a click-driver in Spain. But in the case of Szoboszlai, there is truth in the claims.

The Hungarian skipper has undoubtedly been Liverpool’s best player this season, notching 10 goals and seven assists while being deployed in all manner of unusual positions.

And after yet another superb display as Liverpool steamrolled Brighton in the FA Cup last weekend, Mohamed Salah described his teammate as being “one of the best players in the world right now.”

Of course, his remarkable form this term has not gone unnoticed, and the fanciful reports in Spain talking up a move to The Bernabeu have been backed up by more credible sources in England.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently confirmed Real’s interest in Szoboszlai is concrete. The latest from The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, states the same.

Steele wrote: “Szoboszlai’s rise, though, has been clear for all to see – not least Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have an interest in him, and why wouldn’t they be keen? Vinicius Junior is friends with the Hungarian.”

However, Steele was quick to stress Liverpool fans need not fear a Szoboszlai exit, declaring they should “worry not.”

He added: “Worry not, though, Liverpool fans: Szoboszlai loves life at Anfield and said just a fortnight ago when asked about a new contract (talks are ongoing): ‘I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let’s see what the future holds’.”

As mentioned, Liverpool are engaging in talks with the 25-year-old over a new and improved contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2028.

Just a few days ago, reporter Graeme Bailey revealed Liverpool’s confidence regarding the situation. The Reds are advancing in talks with the midfielder hope to have a new contract finalised before the start of next season.

What’s more, sources tell us Liverpool are prepared to meet Szoboszlai’s salary demands, which are around £250,000-a-week.

Clearly, all the pieces are falling into place for Szoboszlai to extend his stay at Anfield, and a move to The Bernabeu is not on the agenda.

