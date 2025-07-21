Liverpool want to sign Rodrygo to avenge themselves of all the transfer blows from Real Madrid over the years, according to a report in Spain, but another source suggests that Los Blancos could get one over Arne Slot’s side and have the last laugh.

Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and have been very active in the summer transfer window. While Madrid have signed Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono, the Premier League champions have also been highly active themselves, bringing in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili to strengthen their squad.

Liverpool are also keen on signing a new striker, with Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike on the cusp of a move to Anfield.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has further reported that Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz.

Diaz wants to join Bayern Munich, and Liverpool believes that the Real Madrid forward would be the perfect replacement for the Colombia international winger.

According to AS, Liverpool want Rodrygo to avenge themselves of all the signings that they have missed out on to Madrid over the years.

‘Liverpool seek revenge’, according to the report in the Spanish publication, which has noted how the Reds saw the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kylian Mbappe move to Madrid.

AS has noted how then-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Rodrygo when he was still at Santos, but the Brazil international forward eventually joined Madrid.

Two seasons ago, before Bellingham joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool wanted to sign the England international, but the midfielder’s ‘desire’ was only to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Klopp also missed out on Tchouameni in the summer of 2022, with the France international midfielder eventually snubbing the chance to move to Anfield to sign for Madrid.

‘Mbappe was Klopp and Liverpool’s biggest dream’, according to AS, but the France international forward signed on a free transfer for Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Earlier this summer, Madrid signed Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. Los Blancos had a deal in place with the right-back to secure his services on a free transfer, but the Spanish and European giants paid £8.5million to the Premier League champions to get him out of his contract so that he could play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid could deal Liverpool Ibrahima Konate blow

AS has noted that Madrid are not done yet in taking players away from Liverpool, with Los Blancos keen on a deal for Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season and has refused to sign a new deal despite talks for the past several months.

Madrid’s plan is to sign the France international centre-back on a free transfer next summer, but they are willing to pay £25million to get him now,, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Liverpool will be desperate to avoid a situation where Konate could walk out of Anfield on a free in 2026.

“Obviously, Real Madrid will be hoping that’s what will happen.

“They’ll be hoping Konate runs down his contract so they can snap him up on a free transfer, a bit like they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Real Madrid are smart in the transfer market, they’ll try to sign these top players on free transfers.

“I don’t see a move happening this summer, it would have to be a very good offer from Real Madrid to convince Liverpool to sell him.

“They’ll probably put in a cheeky offer of around £25million, but that’s not going to be enough to get him.

“The player is in the box position here, he can stay at Liverpool and talk to interested clubs in January.

“It’s a real worry for Liverpool, they’ve seen Trent leave the club on a free transfer and they don’t want to see the same thing happen with Konate.

“But Real Madrid have a history of doing this, so they’ll be happy to sit and wait.”

