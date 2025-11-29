Liverpool manager Arne Slot may not be able to convince Real Madrid to sell Aurelien Tchouameni, but a Spanish report has revealed the name of the midfielder that Los Blancos are willing to offload, as TEAMtalk analyses the chances of a sale happening in 2026.

With Liverpool falling apart in Slot’s second season in charge despite spending £450million (€513.6m, $506.3m) on new players in the summer of 2025, the defending Premier League champions are reportedly keen on making more additions to their squad in the January transfer window.

According to Sky Germany’s journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool want a winger, a striker and a centre-back in January.

E-Noticies has added that Liverpool are in the market to reinforce the midfield department, too, with the Reds ‘desperately’ needing ‘a physical and dominant midfielder’.

‘Arne Slot considers it essential to incorporate a player capable of adapting to the Premier League in record time’, according to the report, which has noted that Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni would be the ideal player for Liverpool.

However, Madrid are not going to sell Tchouameni, which has led Liverpool ‘to change their target’ and focus on Los Blancos team-mate Eduardo Camavinga instead.

Real Madrid are ‘considering selling the French midfielder if an offer of €60m (£52.6m, $69.6m) arrives’ for Camavinga, with the Spanish and European giants ‘concerned about his physical fragility and the fact that he has not yet established himself as a starter’.

Camavinga, who has demonstrated his versatility to play as a left-back, has been restricted to just three starts in LaLiga and two starts in the Champions League this season.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Camavinga started only 11 times in LaLiga and just five starts in the Champions League for Los Blancos.

‘A perfect opportunity’ has now opened for Liverpool to sign Camavinga, who was praised as “a player with extraordinary qualities” who “can play anywhere on the pitch” by former Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Could Real Madrid sell Eduardo Camavinga to Liverpool?

Given that E-Noticies is a Catalan news outlet and the bitter rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the report about Los Blancos’ willingness to sell Camavinga has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Liverpool’s interest in Camavinga, though, has been reported in the Catalan press before, with Mundo Deportivo reporting last month that Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the left-footed gem.

Journalist Graeme Bailey also reported in October that Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ Camavinga.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has publicly praised Camavinga this season, noting that the midfielder was “tremendous” against Barcelona in El Clasico and hailing his “very complete performance” against Getafe in LaLiga.

However, it is also true that Camavinga has had injury and fitness problems since last season, and Madrid will be wary of the midfielder becoming a depreciating asset.

TEAMtalk understands that while Real Madrid are not actively planning to sell Camavinga anytime soon, Los Blancos could change their mind in the second half of the season.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, said on October 23: “There has been a lot of uncertainty about how Camavinga fits at Real Madrid, and as part of that, I think a few clubs across Europe have been alerted, but at the moment, I do not see a transfer opening up.

“Xabi Alonso is working with him and wants him to become a regular.

“He gave him his first start of the season against Getafe, so this will be a case of watching now how the player takes on instruction and works his way more prominently into the side.

“I think there is a real prospect of him becoming an option for a Premier League club like Liverpool or Man City if things are not going well for him later in the season, but in Madrid, they seem adamant for now that we are still some way from a decision like that.

“The real doubt probably grows once we discover whether they are going for an elite midfielder.

“Obviously, Madrid have been linked with Mac Allister at Liverpool, but also Caicedo and Enzo at Chelsea, so there does seem to be intent that could have a knock-on effect.”

