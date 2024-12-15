Real Madrid reportedly see Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai as an ‘interesting option’ to strengthen their midfield, as he has become the fourth Reds player linked with the club in recent weeks.

Liverpool are flying high in each competition they are in. They top the Premier League table by five points, and are yet to drop a single point in the Champions League, where they are also at the summit.

Arne Slot has inherited a good squad from Jurgen Klopp, and pushed them into a fantastic position. Keeping the side together will be vital for their chances of success now and in the coming years.

But major interest in some stars is reported, and the latest to join that list is Szoboszlai, who Real Madrid see as an ‘interesting option’ to strengthen the midfield, as per Fichajes.

It’s believed they have been impressed by his performances this season, but his price tag could be an obstacle.

The report states it could require an offer close to €100million (£83.2m/$105m) to prise Szoboszlai away from Liverpool.

The Reds’ midfield could potentially be decimated if that signing is made, as the Hungarian’s midfield partner, Ryan Gravenberch, is also said to be on Real’s radar.

Szoboszlai part of four-man Real list

They are not the only Liverpool players courted by Real. Interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold is well known, and there have also been links to Mohamed Salah, who’d be a huge coup on a free transfer.

Some of those players are bigger draws than others, as it could be questioned whether Szoboszlai is worth a massive financial effort.

This season, playing as the most advanced out of Liverpool’s midfield trio, the 24-year-old has just two goals and three assists.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher has questioned Szoboszlai’s effectiveness compared to other clubs’ No.10s of late.

“Liverpool are short of a Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne-style attacking midfielder – that X Factor in the middle of the park who elevates a side to the next level,” Carragher said.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has performed well off the ball and he brings energy to the team – doing the ‘dirty work’ as he puts it – but for all the possession he gets in good areas, he needs to be more productive in terms of his assists and goals.”

Without those numbers rising, Szoboszlai certainly does not seem worthy of an £83million move to Real Madrid, and the rumour itself should perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt.

Liverpool round-up: Big exits possible

The future of Alexander-Arnold remains up in the air as his contract winds down, and Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly pushing for an agreement ‘as soon as possible’.

Luis Diaz could also look for a way out, having apparently asked for an enormous pay rise, with AC Milan waiting in the wings.

Meanwhile, Reds manager Slot has shown faith to Darwin Nunez, stating it is “only a matter of time” before he starts to get hot in front of goal.

The signing of his potential replacement, Joao Pedro, will not go unchallenged, with Chelsea after the Brighton star, who could command a £100million transfer.

