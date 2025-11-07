A trusted source has revealed that from what he’s hearing, an elite star will reject the chance to join Real Madrid in favour of joining Liverpool next summer.

When Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head in the market, there’s usually only one winner. Los Blancos signed Liverpool’s No 1 central midfield target in conecutive summers back in 2022 (Aurelien Tchouameni) and 2023 (Jude Bellingham).

In more recent times, Real Madrid’s appeal proved too good to ignore for Dean Huijsen who was also targeted by the Reds. And of course, there’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are converging in the market once again, this time on Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi.

And according to the latest from The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, Guehi will snub Madrid in favour of joining Liverpool.

“Reds target Marc Guehi – the Crystal Palace captain who was nearly a Liverpool player on deadline day – has been linked with Real Madrid over a free transfer next summer,” wrote Steele. “The Spanish club have played down those reports.

“Guehi remains on Liverpool’s list for a future signing – we have already debated whether that should be in January or the summer – and sources in Madrid reckon he has given his word to join the Premier League champions.”

FULL PICTURE: Marc Guehi to Liverpool

Liverpool came within a whisker of landing Guehi last summer, with agreements between the clubs and with Guehi sealed.

A medical was even passed, but Palace pulled the plug at the eleventh hour after failing to sign an adequate replacement.

Brighton’s Igor Julio had been lined up via the loan route but performed a late U-turn and chose West Ham instead. Palace boss Oliver Glasner threatened to quit if Guehi were sold and Palace’s higher-ups understandably caved.

Liverpool are determined to sign Guehi at the second time of asking and the expectation is they’ll prioritise a free agent swoop at season’s end.

However, their inability to close the deal last summer left the door ajar for high-powered rivals to strike.

Shock claims Manchester United thundered into the race by proposing a lucrative contract offer earlier this week were made, though came from a very dubious source that should not be taken seriously.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have both held talks with Guehi’s camp. As mentioned, Real Madrid as well as Barcelona have circled.

Overseas sides can forge a pre-contract agreement with Guehi come January 1. Liverpool, meanwhile, must wait until the summer before getting anything in writing.

But as Steele suggested, Liverpool look to have already got Guehi’s verbal approval and the expectation now is the centre-back will join Liverpool when his contract at Selhurst Park expires.

Latest Liverpool news – Predicted team vs Man City / Shock Szoboszlai exit…

In other news, TEAMtalk has predicted the line-up Arne Slot will field in the crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday. There’s no room once again for Florian Wirtz.

Elsewhere, eye-opening claims from Dominik Szoboszlai’s native Hungary claim Liverpool could lose their energetic midfielder to one of two clubs before long.

Finally, TEAMtalk has revealed that Liverpool star Andy Robertson is keen on a switch to Scottish giants Celtic at the end of the season and could sign a pre-contract agreement as early as January.