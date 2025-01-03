Real Madrid are set to make their official offer for Trent Alexander-Arnold within a matter of days after deciding on their next step after Liverpool rejected their initial approach.

Alexander-Arnold is the player at the top of Real Madrid’s transfer wish list and they are refusing to take no for an answer despite Liverpool turning down their opening approach on New Year’s Eve, the day before the full-back became eligible to negotiate for a pre-contract agreement.

Real Madrid have been planning to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer at the end of the season, but tried their luck with a move to buy him in January, only to fail before a price could be discussed.

There have since been rumours that Real Madrid could test Liverpool’s resolve with a higher bid, but they now seem ready to revert to their plan of getting Alexander-Arnold to commit ahead of next season instead.

An update from TBR Football claims that Real Madrid ‘will make an official offer’ to Alexander-Arnold and his representatives ‘in the coming days’.

Their approach has been signed off internally after chief scout Juni Calafat told club president Florentino Perez that a move for Alexander-Arnold has his full approval.

Calafat has been making detailed reports on Alexander-Arnold and it led to him giving the green light for Real Madrid to make their move for their target in late December – and now, they are ready to take the next steps.

Real Madrid gain confidence Alexander-Arnold will join

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Real Madrid are becoming extremely confident that they will win the tug of war for Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are equally trying to get his signature on a new contract, but he is believed to have two demands for them before he considers extending his stay.

The latest version of events also reflects Real Madrid’s confidence over a deal for Alexander-Arnold, especially in comparison to other suitors like Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who have not been given the same encouragement to move for the 26-year-old.

It all goes back to what we reported at the start of November: that Real Madrid did not feel threatened by any rival admiration for Alexander-Arnold and have believed all along it is solely a battle between themselves and Liverpool for where he plays next season.

Liverpool transfer roundup:

In other Liverpool transfer news, Ibrahima Konate has also been added to Real Madrid’s shortlist as they aim to strengthen at centre-back too.

Eder Militao is currently out with an injury, so Real Madrid are thinking about the future of their defence and Konate has come up on their radar.

Liverpool, though, have been trying to tie Konate down to a new contract, even if they are under less time pressure with him than with Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, struggling summer signing Federico Chiesa has reportedly requested a return to his native Italy.

Injuries have hampered Chiesa during his short spell in the Premier League so far, but he may be looking to go back to Serie A in an effort to rebuild his confidence.

A loan exit looks the most feasible solution for Chiesa, who could have as many as six clubs to pick from.

