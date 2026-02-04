Real Madrid summer move for Liverpool ace ‘feasible’ after Chelsea deal too expensive

After determining moves for Vitinha and Enzo Fernandes are impossible from a financial standpoint, Real Madrid could move for a Liverpool ace next summer instead, and initial feedback from those close to the player has been ‘positive’, according to a reputable outlet.

As is often the case at Real Madrid, no new signings arrived in the winter window. Los Blancos have generally steered clear of making mid-season buys, believing premiums are placed on players who may then struggle to make an instant impact in new surroundings.

Instead, the focus was always on the summer window, and the latest from The Athletic’s Real Madrid expert, Mario Cortegana, has shed light on their plans.

He stated two positions will be addressed in the summer – centre-back and central midfield.

Regarding the latter, Real Madrid adore PSG’s Vitinha and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea. However, Vitinha recently signed a new deal in Paris and Fernandez is contracted to Chelsea until 2032.

As such, the cost of convincing either of their clubs to part ways with their prized assets will be astronomical. Per the report, Real Madrid accept both of those moves are virtually impossible to make.

However, an audacious move for Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister was described as much more ‘feasible.’

During Carlo Ancelotti’s time at The Bernabeu, the iconic Italian manager ‘asked’ for Mac Allister’s signing.

Real Madrid didn’t launch any bids, though it’s noted discreet enquiries were made and the feedback they received from those close to the Argentine was ‘positive’.

And with Mac Allister’s contract up in 2028, he’ll have just two years remaining on his deal come the end of the current campaign.

It’s around that time that clubs usually begin to thrash out whether they plan to offer a new contract or cash in while the player’s value is still sky high.

Cortegana summed up the situation when writing: “Madrid are looking at the market for centre-backs and midfielders.

“In midfield, there is great admiration for Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, but those players are considered almost impossible to sign from a financial point of view.

“Portugal international Vitinha renewed his contract last year until 2029 and is a key player for the French club, with whom Madrid do not have good relations. Argentina’s Fernandez might like the idea of playing for Madrid one day, but he is under contract until 2032 and Chelsea don’t want to sell him.

“Ancelotti asked for Alexis Mac Allister, now at Liverpool, when he was in charge. Although no deal was ever fully explored, Madrid received positive feedback from those around him.

“The 27-year-old is well-liked at the club, and his contract at Anfield until 2028 might make a deal more feasible, if Madrid were to make a move.”

