Real Madrid’s signings of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick could give Liverpool or Manchester City the chance to sign a LaLiga superstar, according to reports.

The duo are set to play a vital role at the Bernabeu for years to come as Carlo Ancelotti’s side aim to cement their place as the dominant force in European football.

Their arrivals could see Rodrygo’s playing time at Real Madrid reduce in the coming season, something the talented 23-year-old is desperate to avoid.

He made 51 appearances in all competitions for Madrid in 2023/24, scoring an impressive 17 goals and making nine assists in the process.

Rodrygo played a key role in helping his team lift the LaLiga and Champions League finals but despite this, his future is increasingly uncertain.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Ancelotti has given Rodrygo ‘assurances’ over his role moving forward, but he seemingly hasn’t been able to convince the youngster.

Rodrygo’s representatives are now ‘sounding out’ a potential move to the Premier League this summer, and Liverpool and Man City are named as his ideal destinations, and ‘less so Arsenal and Newcastle.’

Rodrygo deal difficult for Liverpool, Man City

The report claims that Rodrygo is being ‘advised’ to move on if he is no longer a starter at Madrid.

He is under contract with Los Blancos until 2028 though so ultimately it will be up to the club whether he goes anywhere this summer.

It has been suggested that Madrid value Rodrygo at over €100m (approx. £84.6m), which makes a deal difficult for his admirers.

A shock report claimed earlier this week that Man City could offer Kevin de Bruyne AND Julian Alvarez in exchange for Rodrygo but there is yet to be any concrete developments on that front.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are unlikely to spend a huge fee on the Brazilian this summer unless one of their wingers leave.

Mohamed Salah looks set to remain at Anfield despite interest in him from Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona are targeting Luis Diaz but they’ll find it difficult to afford a deal.

Rodrygo is undoubtedly a top player but the likelihood is that he’ll stay and fight for his place at Madrid for at least another season.

For now, the player’s full focus is on Brazil’s Copa America campaign but his agents are exploring all avenues, which he’ll evaluate once the tournament ends.

