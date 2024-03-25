Real Madrid to tempt Liverpool with fair bid for Alexander-Arnold, as huge FSG call looms

How much Real Madrid intend to bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged

The size of bid Real Madrid hope will tempt Liverpool into reluctantly selling Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged, while two transfer reporters have delivered their take on when and how a move will take shape.

Fabrizio Romano brought news of Real Madrid sizing up Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday. Taking to X, the trusted transfer guru wrote: “Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool.

“His current deal expires in June 2025 with no talks underway as of now. Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There’s no indication of player’s views so far.”

Losing Alexander-Arnold would be a killer blow for Liverpool, especially with legendary manager Jurgen Klopp leaving the club too.

Adding to Liverpool’s concerns is the fact Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will also see their respective contracts expire in 2025.

Now, writing in his column for Caught Offside, journalist Matteo Moretto, has shed light on Real Madrid’s pursuit.

Initially providing context on Real Madrid’s right-back position, Moretto wrote: “There’s no news as of now on Dani Carvajal, but with Lucas Vazquez, he will be offered a new contract, because they want him to continue.

“It’s not yet 100 percent clear what Vazquez wants to do. He is 100 percent happy at Real Madrid, but he is waiting to see if he will have a sufficient role in the team next season. The two parties will sit down to discuss that in the near future.

“With Alexander-Arnold, he has to speak with Liverpool first to see if the conditions are in place for him to want to sign a new deal, or if he wants to try something new.

“Real Madrid are paying very close attention to what happens with him. They will wait until Alexander-Arnold speaks with Liverpool and clarifies whether he is staying or leaving first though.”

Moretto’s reporting backs up claims made by fellow transfer reporter, Jorge Picon, on Saturday.

Real Madrid plan and bid size revealed

He revealed Los Blancos have a two-pronged plan to sign Alexander-Arnold. Firstly, they’ll attempt to sign the right-back for below his true market value this summer. That avenue of attack would obviously rely on Alexander-Arnold making it clear he won’t sign a new deal at Anfield.

Conversely, if Alexander-Arnold doesn’t pen fresh terms but owners FSG refuse to sell, Real Madrid will be content to wait one year before signing the player as a free agent.

The critical component in the whole story is will Alexander-Arnold sign a new contract with his boyhood club? If he does, a potential transfer to the Bernabeu will go up in flames.

In any case, a fresh report from the Sun indicated how much Real Madrid intend to bid this summer.

They stated an offer of £75m would be put forward. Liverpool are likely to value their talisman at a far higher price point, though the player’s contract status means they’ll be unable to extract maximum value if they do decide to cash in.

£75m would represent a fair price for a player with just a single year left on his contract. A transfer of that size would also place Alexander-Arnold second on the list of Liverpool’s most lucrative player sales.

However, the far more preferable outcome for Liverpool is Alexander-Arnold simply signs a new contract.

Updates on his intentions – and how far Liverpool go with regards to his contract demands – should begin to filter out as the summer approaches.

