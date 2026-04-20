Real Madrid tipped to sign ‘true football phenomenon’ from Liverpool in spectacular summer swoop

Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro has backed his old club to secure the signing of a Liverpool legend this summer, claiming that ‘everything is possible in football’.

The Spanish giants are poised to revamp their squad this summer at the end of what looks set to be two trophyless seasons in a row.

Having crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, Real also trail bitter rivals Barcelona by nine points in the LaLiga title race with only seven games remaining.

One name that has been linked with a switch to the Estadio Bernabeu for a number of years is that of Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, who will be leaving the Anfield outfit at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old is no longer the explosive force he once was but remains a quality performer in a team that plays to his strengths, which has not always been the case with Liverpool under Arne Slot this season.

And, speaking to the media in a recent interview, former Real skipper Hierro was asked about his thoughts on Salah possibly moving to the Spanish capital, amid rumours that a mooted switch to the Saudi Pro League might not be as cut and dried as it seems.

He responded: “Why not? Of course, I would like it. Mohamed Salah is an extraordinary player in every sense.”

“No one can deny his great impact at Liverpool and his achievements. I would love to see him at Real Madrid; everything is possible in football,” he added.

Speaking on what the player could bring to Los Blancos ife he signed, Hierro added: “Salah is the kind of player any club in the world would want to sign because he is exceptional and has a direct impact on the game.

“He’s not just a great player – he’s a true football phenomenon who makes the difference wherever he is.”

“Imagining him in LaLiga, whether with Real Madrid or Barcelona, would give the competition a huge boost thanks to his quality, experience, and adaptability.

“In short, Salah is a top player in every sense, and any club in the world would be proud to have him… why not see him at Real Madrid one day? Everything is possible.”

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Salah arrival dependent on next Real boss

The potential signing of Salah would largely depend on who the club’s manager beyond the summer is, with pressure growing on Alvaro Arbeloa after the Champions League exit and failure to challenge Barca in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp continues to be tipped as a stunning arrival, which would only see the Salah talk ramp up, but Hierro is backing Arbeloa and Real to perform something of a miracle and overturn Barcelona’s lead.

He added: “Real Madrid has gone through a difficult period, losing some away matches, so the current circumstances don’t help Arbeloa.

“However, when you have players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and other big stars, they can change the course of matches and the championship.

“I believe there will be very exciting games, especially the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the league.

“No one knows who will win, so it will be a very important game. I fully trust Real Madrid’s players to compete strongly for the title this season.”