Real Madrid tipped to submit audacious Trent Alexander-Arnold bid amid Liverpool contract uncertainty

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has been sidelined with a serious knee injury and the Spanish club are planning an audacious January bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold as a result, per reports.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side hold a concrete interest in the Reds defender anyway, but Carvajal’s unavailability could prompt them to make a move earlier than expected.

Alexander-Arnold’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of this season, which has led to speculation that he could make a shock move away from the club.

As we exclusively revealed last month, Real Madrid’s chief negotiators have been in ‘constant contact’ with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage to explore the possibility of a deal.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Madrid are preparing to submit a bid of just €12m (£10m; $13.2m) for the full-back in January, in an attempt to capitalise on his contract situation.

Madrid are well aware that Liverpool are working to tie Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms but if he doesn’t do so before January, Liverpool could be forced into a a very reluctant sale.

Alexander-Arnold’s potential exit would leave a major void in Liverpool’s squad and Arne Slot with just Conor Bradley to choose from as his only natural right-back option.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson tipped to seal shock return to former club, with Sunderland and PL clubs tracking Liverpool icon

Liverpool ‘confident’ of keeping Alexander-Arnold

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool have opened talks with Alexander-Arnold and are confident of tying him down to a new contract before January.

We understand that the right-back is happy at Anfield and is fully focused on making Slot’s tenure with the Merseyside club a big success.

Liverpool are willing to make Alexander-Arnold one of the club’s highest earners in order to keep him at the club for many years to come.

Even if Alexander-Arnold doesn’t sign a new contract before January, a bid of £10m would be laughed off and considered insulting by the Reds’ hierarchy.

We feel Fichajes’ report is well wide of the mark. Madrid are indeed interested in Alexander-Arnold, but they know it would take a lot more than £10m to sign him in January.

Trent to stay at Liverpool, Salah to leave – sources

While Liverpool are confident of tying Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms, the same cannot be said for Mo Salah, who is also in the final months of his Reds deal.

Sources close to the Reds have informed us that they ‘expect’ Salah to turn down a new deal and that he will seal a lucrative switch to a Saudi Pro League club next season.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Salah but we understand that they are actually looking at younger winger targets than the 32-year-old.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is also in the final season of his Liverpool contract. The Reds’ hierarchy have informed the defender that they want to extend his deal by another year, but his stance on penning fresh terms is as yet unclear.

FULL BREAKDOWN: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

IN FOCUS: Trent Alexander-Arnold under Arne Slot