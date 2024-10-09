Real Madrid tipped to offer Liverpool key midfielder in stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold swap deal

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and could reportedly offer Aurelien Tchouameni in a player-plus-cash deal for the full-back.

Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool contract is set to expire at the end of the season and that has fuelled speculation that he could ditch Anfield for the Bernabeu.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Real Madrid have been in contact with Alexander-Arnold’s representatives to gauge the player’s interest in potentially joining them.

According to Spanish outlet TDF, Real Madrid made contact with Liverpool about Alexander-Arnold on Monday and are preparing to launch a bid in the region of €25m (£20.9m / £27.3m) in January.

The report claims that the Reds ‘want more than just money’ to part ways with the dynamic defender and their ‘intention’ is to bring Aurelien Tchouameni or Rodrygo ‘into the negotiations.’

Real Madrid have ‘categorically ruled out’ an exit for Rodrygo but ‘this is not the case’ for Tchouameni, who they could include in a swap deal.

Liverpool have shown interest in Tchouameni in the past and are keen to sign a new midfielder this winter. The French international is an important player for Real Madrid, having started all but one of their LaLiga matches so far this season.

Liverpool unlikely to entertain Alexander-Arnold sale

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Alexander-Arnold is a concrete target for Real Madrid but we believe the prospect of him leaving Liverpool in January is extremely unlikely.

As we previously revealed, Liverpool remain confident that they will be able to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new long-term contract before the January window opens.

Arne Slot’s side are prepared to make the right-back one of the club’s highest earners to tie down his future and talks over an extension are underway.

While the interest from Real Madrid will have no doubt caught Alexander-Arnold’s attention, TEAMtalk sources say that he remains fully focused on Liverpool.

Therefore, we feel that the TDF’s report suggesting that Liverpool would entertain a swap deal including Tchouameni is well wide of the mark.

Reds consider January move for new midfielder

However, we understand that Liverpool are interested in signing a new defensive midfielder in the January transfer window and are keeping tabs on several targets.

Ryan Gravenberch has been in superb in that role so far this season, but Slot isn’t convinced by back-up option Wataru Endo and wants more competition.

Liverpool had agreed to pay €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi over the summer, but the Spanish international decided to reject the move to Anfield.

Liverpool continue to keep tabs on Zubimendi’s situation but he suggested in a recent interview that he has no desire to leave Real Sociedad in 2025.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is another player on Liverpool’s radar, but they could face competition from Manchester City for his signature.

Reports suggest that Atalanta would consider a bid of £50m for the Brazilian international in January.

TEAMtalk sources say Ederson features alongside Zubimendi, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella on the Man City’s shortlist of midfield targets as they eye cover for injured star Rodri.

