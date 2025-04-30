Real Madrid want a Liverpool midfielder to follow Alexander-Arnold into the capital

Real Madrid are ‘prepared to offer as much as €90m/£77m’ to sign a critical Liverpool star who could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold into the Bernabeu, and two separate sources have dropped clues on whether a deal will take shape.

The expectation remains Alexander-Arnold will sign for Real Madrid despite no party involved announcing any form of agreement so far.

Real Madrid want the right-back signed and available to feature in the Club World Cup. The entirety of their group phase campaign takes place BEFORE Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires on June 30.

As such, reports in Spain have suggested Real Madrid could yet pay Liverpool a small fee to sign the 26-year-old when the summer window opens on June 1. The alternative is asking Alexander-Arnold to request an early release from his Liverpool contract.

In any case, what is clear is Alexander-Arnold is bound for the Bernabeu and according to Empire of the Kop, he might not be the only Reds ace playing in white next season.

Alexis Mac Allister – who has been the subject of frequent links to Los Blancos over the past month or so – is reportedly now viewed as the ideal heir to Luka Modric.

The Croatian legend is 39 years of age and out of contract in the summer. On the back of two extraordinary seasons at Anfield, Real Madrid now believe Mac Allister can fill Modric’s boots.

And per the report, Real Madrid are prepared to act on their interest by launching a giant €90m/£77m bid for the Argentine World Cup winner.

That comes on the back of claims Mac Allister’s camp have been ‘indicating that he’s open to the idea of a move to LaLiga.’

Will Mac Allister leave Liverpool?

Two separate sources have shed light on whether Mac Allister plans to follow Alexander-Arnold into the Spanish capital. And thankfully for Reds fans, the consensus is a deal will NOT take shape.

Alexis’ father, former footballer, Carlos Mac Allister, recently played down talk of his son moving to Real Madrid.

“There’s nothing to comment,” Carlos told winwin.com. “Alexis is very happy at Liverpool and hopes to be crowned Premier League champion, then enjoy a break he didn’t get last year.

“It’s important to value and respect the institution he’s playing for, so any comment from us would be unnecessary.”

And perhaps most tellingly, Carlos Mac Allister concluded by declaring: “He has a contract until 2028. He’s happy at the club – let’s hope he stays there.”

A subsequent update from the Daily Mirror poured more cold water on the transfer speculation.

The publication declared: ‘Alexis Mac Allister has no interest in a move to Real Madrid even if the Spanish giants come for him.’

Empire of the Kop concluded their article by describing Liverpool as being ‘dead-set against’ selling their midfield maestro.

