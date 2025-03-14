Liverpool have made Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen a top target, but TEAMtalk understands that THREE European giants have joined the race for his signature.

The 19-year-old signed for the Cherries from Juventus last summer and has already, arguably, established himself as one of the Premier League’s best young defenders.

As reported, Liverpool have keeping close tabs on Huijsen and have escalated their interest in him in recent days, as they look to sign a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

However, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all sent scouts to watch Huijsen in action recently.

We understand that the three clubs were impressed with Huijsen’s performances, and they are all considering moves for him in the summer.

The Bournemouth youngster has a £50m release clause in his contract, which is seen as a value-for-money purchase. By comparison, the likes of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are all valued at over £70m

Liverpool want to sign a new centre-back this summer even if Virgil van Dijk pens a contract extension, and Huijsen is being carefully considered by the club’s recruitment chiefs.

Andoni Iraola could play a big role in Dean Huijsen’s future

Huijsen has a very strong relationship with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, and sources state that if the Spanish coach stays with the Cherries, there is a greater chance of the defender staying for another season.

However, as we exclusively revealed, Iraola is on the radar of Tottenham as pressure continues to mount on Ange Postecoglou. There is also interest in Iraola from LaLiga.

If Bournemouth qualify for European football this season, that could also give them a better chance of retaining Huijsen and Iraola.

They currently sit fifth in the Premier League table but just three points outside the top five – which may be enough to secure Champions League football next season.

There is no doubt that Huijsen will be one of the main names to watch this summer and a senior international cap for Spain is also beckoning, which will take his stock even higher.

It will be interesting to see how Huijsen performs for the remainder of the campaign and whether any of his suitors decide to trigger his tempting £50m release clause.

IN FOCUS: Why Huijsen’s admirers want new defenders

By Samuel Bannister

Real Madrid

A big summer is coming up for Madrid in terms of decisions about their defensive department. As things stand, all of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Raul Asencio will be entering the final year of their contracts. Rudiger and Alaba will both be 33 years old by the time next season starts.

The big issue for Madrid in defence over the past couple of years has been player availability. Injuries have struck for inconvenient lengths of time, forcing some players to fill in out of position. Therefore, adding more defensive depth could prove crucial at the Bernabeu.

Having grown up in Spain and developed in the Malaga academy, Huijsen has long been a player of interest for Madrid. He has represented Spain at U21 level, so has a good understanding of what it takes to play there, even though at senior level he has only played for clubs in Italy and England so far.

Bayern Munich

Last summer saw the exit of Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern after two seasons. In came Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart, while Eric Dier’s move from Tottenham Hotspur became permanent – but only on a contract until the end of this season.

As their defence continues to evolve, one certainty is that Bayern want to build around Dayot Upamecano, who has been linked with a new contract. Alongside him, Vincent Kompany would currently favour Kim Min-jae, but the South Korean has picked up an injury.

The Bundesliga is known to be a good league for young talents to develop in, so there might be a pathway there for Huijsen to follow.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have been looking at the future with their recent defensive investments, so Huijsen would follow in a similar vein. Last year, South Americans Lucas Beraldo and Willian Pacho both arrived at Parc des Princes.

While they should safeguard PSG for the future, club captain Marquinhos is 30 and Presnel Kimpembe will be too by the summer, with the latter entering the final year of his contract and dislodged by Pacho as their main left-footed centre-back.

PSG’s efforts to strengthen in defence continue, with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate being linked with a hometown move by reports in France and Huijsen under careful consideration.

