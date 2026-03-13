Liverpool plot spectacular €120m DOUBLE Real Madrid raid as first bid drawn up – reports

Liverpool have received a major boost in their bid to sign Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports, and he is seemingly not the only Real Madrid star they are targeting.

Liverpool have missed out on numerous top players to Real Madrid over the years, including midfield duo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. The Reds also saw Trent Alexander-Arnold run down his contract before joining Madrid for just €10million (then £8.4m) last summer.

But Liverpool could get partial revenge once the transfer window reopens, with a move for Camavinga back on the cards.

It emerged on Wednesday that Madrid president Florentino Perez is open to selling Camavinga, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono, in moves which would see the club recoup around €300m (£259m).

That report tipped Camavinga to cost €100m (£86m), though Liverpool soon learned that the French midfielder could actually be signed for just €50m (£43m).

A journalist told Spanish newspaper Marca that Camavinga is no longer ‘untouchable’ in Madrid’s squad, setting up a summer sale.

Madrid are supposedly keen on a swap deal involving Dominik Szoboszlai, whereas Liverpool would rather sign Camavinga outright.

As per fresh speculation emerging from Spain, Dean Huijsen is another target for Liverpool.

The Reds have ‘set their sights’ on Huijsen and are allegedly preparing a €70m (£60.5m) offer to bring the centre-half back to the Premier League.

As with Camavinga and Tchouameni, Liverpool missed out on Huijsen to Madrid last summer, as he headed to the Spanish capital in a £50m deal.

But Arne Slot’s side have continued to monitor Huijsen’s situation ever since, believing there might be an opportunity to land him the second time around.

The Spanish press even suggests that Madrid are ‘tempted’ to sell Huijsen after just one season.

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Dean Huijsen move would be big shock

The 20-year-old would be a perfect successor for Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defence. However, Madrid actually selling Huijsen so soon into his Bernabeu journey would be a huge surprise.

When Huijsen joined, Madrid handed him a five-year contract, demonstrating just how highly they rate him.

Returning to Camavinga, we confirmed Liverpool’s interest on December 31. We understand Liverpool have made an approach for the player, though it was knocked back by Madrid.

At that stage, the Champions League titans were not willing to sell Camavinga. Yet, the Spanish media continue to talk up a transfer, suggesting that stance may be changing.

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