€100m Real Madrid sale puts Liverpool on red alert as Romano confirms second world-class pursuit

Real Madrid reportedly aim to make €300million (£259m) through sales, and it could benefit Liverpool hugely, while there has been an update on the Reds’ winger plans.

Liverpool have been linked with several top-class members of Real Madrid’s squad over the past 12 months, including Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Rodrygo.

Madrid aim to transform their squad by offloading numerous stars, and Camavinga is supposedly among them…

Eduardo Camavinga to Liverpool back on?

Reports in the Spanish press claim Camavinga, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono have all been put ‘up for sale’ by club president Florentino Perez.

Camavinga is expected to be ‘the big sale’, as he could bring in €100m (£86m) this summer.

Liverpool were beaten to Camavinga’s capture by Madrid in August 2021, and they have kept tabs on his situation ever since.

We confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the France star on December 31, with sources revealing to us that the Reds have even approached Madrid to try and tee up a potential deal.

At that stage, Los Blancos did not want to sell Camavinga, but that stance has changed, if sections of the Spanish media are to be believed.

It was claimed on February 26 that Liverpool could launch a €100m offer for the 23-year-old, which would likely be accepted.

Winger updates

On his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in elite Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Although, Bayern’s reluctance to sell Olise may force Liverpool to change their plans.

“Yeah, always many links about this one because, yes, it’s true that Liverpool appreciates Olise, but who doesn’t like Olise? I mean, he’s one of the best players in the world,” the journalist said.

“He’s doing fantastic at Bayern, so obviously many links with Liverpool because Liverpool will add players on the winger position.

“So Liverpool will do something there. Could be one, could be two, we will see. But at the moment, Michael Olise is seen as an unrealistic target because he doesn’t have a release clause, and also because Bayern absolutely want to keep Olise.”

Empire of the Kop have suggested a £60m swoop for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh would be much more likely to succeed.

Liverpool, Arsenal converge on German

Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Bayern Munich in chasing German centre-back Finn Jeltsch, we revealed earlier on Wednesday.

Stuttgart paid Nurnberg €8m for Jeltsch in February 2025, and his value has since soared beyond €35-40m (£30-34.5m).

We can confirm that Liverpool and Arsenal lead the race for the impressive 19-year-old, who has been praised for his ball-playing ability and leadership skills.

Both Premier League giants have sent scouts to watch Jeltsch in action on numerous occasions this season.

But they must watch out for Bayern, who have already made contact with the player’s entourage.