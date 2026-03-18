Liverpool on pole for world-class £70m star amid worrying Xabi Alonso rejection theory

Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea in the pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, we can reveal, while a trusted journalist has cast a concerning prediction over talks with Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Camavinga, having held discussions to sign him in 2021 after his breakthrough at Rennes. However, Madrid beat them to the France star, repeating the process with the capture of his compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni the following year.

But Madrid have warmed to the sale of Camavinga, giving Liverpool an opportunity to land him at the second time of asking…

Camavinga to Liverpool latest

Intermediaries acting on behalf of Camavinga have begun briefing clubs that the 23-year-old will be available for transfer this summer, our sources have confirmed.

Madrid previously wanted to keep Camavinga, but they are now willing to consider his sale if the right bid comes in.

The news has put the Premier League’s elite clubs on red alert. We understand Liverpool ‘currently lead the chase’, though Man Utd and Chelsea have both ‘registered their interest’.

Sources state that Camavinga wants to join a club competing in the Champions League, showing Liverpool exactly what they need to achieve this term to secure his signature.

We revealed in December that Liverpool had made contact to try and set up a potential move for Camavinga.

Valuations of the player vary significantly. Numerous outlets have stated that he will cost around £70m (€81m), though recent reports in the Spanish media have suggested he could be available for just €50m (£43m).

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Worrying Alonso claim

The Athletic’s Liverpool reporter, Simon Hughes, has suggested the fact both Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards’ contracts expire in summer 2027 might cost them a move for Alonso as their next head coach.

“You’ve got three senior figures whose contracts are all running out at the same time,” he said.

“So where I’m a bit uncomfortable with it is, if Liverpool are enquiring or thinking about making a change about Slot – there isn’t that indication at the moment, certainly not publicly – any manager, any agent is going to want to know ‘are these guys hiring me, are they sticking for the long term as well?’.

“I think that needs to be cleared up pretty quickly by FSG, so it comes back to the owners very quickly. People want to know who they’re working for.

“They’ve allowed a situation where you’ve got three senior figures all out of contract in the same summer and no indication of what is going to happen with each of them at the moment.

“It’s all very well saying change the manager, but what’s going on with the people making those decisions?”

Reds target speaks out

Eintracht Frankfurt star Nnamdi Collins raised eyebrows in January when he said both Liverpool and the Premier League are ‘fantastic’.

The defender is on Liverpool’s shortlist for the summer, and he has once again been quizzed about his future.

“I’m just as clueless as you are,” Collins admitted.

“What you read in the media is new to me, too. I always have to chuckle a bit.

“My full focus is on Eintracht. We want to continue climbing the table, so it would be unprofessional to be thinking about other clubs right now.”