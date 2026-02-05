Real Madrid plotting DOUBLE raid on Liverpool as U-turn made and star ‘spotted at the Bernabeu’

Real Madrid are pushing to sign TWO Liverpool stars in an audacious double raid this summer, with one target back on their radar and another Reds sensation ‘spotted at the Bernabeu’, per bombshell reports.

The LaLiga giants prised Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Anfield last summer after his Liverpool contract expired – and they want to repeat that trick again.

Real Madrid have entered a new post-Xabi Alonso era under interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa. The managerial situation remains uncertain, with club president Florentino Perez still assessing his options, but work is ongoing behind the scenes for the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid make U-turn on Liverpool star

Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation still has Real Madrid on red alert, and they’re once again giving serious thought to signing him on a free transfer, per reports.

His current deal expires at the end of the season, and the LaLiga side have long been heavily linked with a move for the centre-back.

In December, several reliable sources reported that Real Madrid had decided against a move for Konate, as they were happy with the performances of Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao. Since, though, Huijsen’s form has dripped, and Militao has been hit with injury setbacks.

And in a significant twist, fresh reports from Spain claim Madrid are still keen on Konate, but they’ll only move for him on one condition, which is that he drops his wage demands.

“Madrid have identified signing a new center back as one of their objectives in the summer,” said ESPN Madrid correspondent, Rodra.

“They are closely monitoring players whose contracts are expiring, and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is one of them.

“His financial demands previously ruled Madrid out of the running, but if Konate lowers those, he could become an option again.”

Liverpool haven’t given up hope of an extension, but time is running out. With that in mind, they’ve scheduled another crunch meeting with his agent.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Another Liverpool star ‘spotted at the Bernabeu’

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have their eye on another Liverpool star. They are understood to be big admirers of the Reds’ 15-year-old academy sensation, Josh Abe.

Abe has been playing above his age group this season, impressing in the Under-18s Premier League and even made his debut in the UEFA Youth League earlier this week, which is Under-19 level.

But in what could be deemed a worrying development for Liverpool, he recently changed agents, and is now represented by none other than Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother, Tyler, who works for PLG Agency.

The Daily Mail’s Liverpool correspondent Lewis Steele has revealed the latest on the youngster, and made clear that Liverpool could struggle to keep hold of him, amid interest from Real Madrid and other top sides.

After posing the question ‘Can Liverpool hold onto Abe?’, Steele said: “It was also interesting to see 15-year-old Joshua Abe make his debut off the bench in the Youth League, the youngest Reds star to do so in that competition.

“As Confidential has previously reported, Abe has a long list of suitors trying to poach him and he has also just signed for PLG Agency which represents the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson but also academy lads like Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay.

“It is believed he turned down other high-profile agents in bids to represent him and was recently spotted at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.”

Real Madrid stung by huge Chelsea demand

In other news, a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that Chelsea will demand a minimum of €100million (£87m / $118m) for Enzo Fernandez, amid interest from Real Madrid.

The report adds that it could actually take as much as €120million (£105m / $140m) to lure him from Stamford Bridge. Even that seems on the low side, given Chelsea paid around £107million to sign him.

But whatever the price tag, Real Madrid’s interest in Fernandez is understood to be concrete. Whether they can get him still remains to be seen, though.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.