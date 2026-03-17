Real Madrid are aiming to beat Liverpool to the sublime signing of Bayern Munich ace Michael Olise, with two reports outlining Los Blancos’ interest.

Olise quickly stepped up to the mark at Bayern last season, managing 20 goals and 23 assists in his debut campaign as the Bavarians won back the Bundesliga title. The winger has been even better this term, with his record standing at an incredible 15 goals and 27 assists from 38 matches.

Olise is part of a devastating forward line that also includes Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala.

Bayern have already won the German Super Cup and are in pole position to lift another league title, while they are also chasing glory in the Champions League and German Cup.

Vincent Kompany’s side plan to give Olise a lucrative new contract to reward his world-class performances, though other elite clubs have made him a target.

Liverpool see Olise as their dream successor for Mohamed Salah on the right flank, while Real Madrid have seemingly burst into the race.

Reports in Turkey claim Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to spend a whopping €160million (£138m / $184m) on Olise, prompting a response from German newspaper Bild.

They confirm that Perez is planning a ‘mega coup’ to sign a ‘superstar’ this summer, in a deal which is designed to appease disgruntled sections of the fanbase.

Los Blancos sacked Xabi Alonso in January and have fallen four points behind rivals Barcelona in LaLiga.

While Bild confirm Madrid’s interest in Olise, they also reiterate that Bayern do not want to sell under any circumstances.

The German titans are in a strong negotiating position as Olise’s current terms run until June 2029 and include no release clause.

Nevertheless, the report does note that Bayern ‘would have to consider’ a mega-money bid for the 24-year-old, as it would transform their finances.

While Madrid are leading Liverpool in the chase for Olise, there is some good news for the Reds. Another source has talked up the possibility of Madrid selling a top star to Liverpool.

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Liverpool may have to turn to Yan Diomande

Returning to Olise, we confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the France star on March 3. Although, we understand Bayern quickly knocked back Liverpool’s initial approach.

Should Liverpool admit defeat in their pursuit of Olise, or see him join Madrid instead, then RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande will emerge as their priority target.

We revealed on March 10 that Liverpool are set to make an early move to beat their transfer rivals in the hunt for Diomande.

The teenage winger has already admitted his father would love to see him play at Anfield, as he is a Liverpool fan.

Manchester United have also made contact with Diomande’s entourage, though Liverpool’s interest is the most advanced.

Liverpool: Sensational praise; Alonso decides signings

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker has namechecked two legendary figures while praising breakout Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha.

Alonso has picked his first three signings if he takes over from Arne Slot as Liverpool boss, as per reports.

Jamie Carragher is more convinced than ever that his former club will part ways with Slot.

Plus, Wrexham have been told to complete a stunning deal for a Liverpool player.