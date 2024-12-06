Real Madrid are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ a move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, amid interest in two more of their biggest names.

Liverpool could be in line for a massive shock this summer. As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah are set to leave, with each star’s contract up at the end of the season.

Though Van Dijk looks set to stay, with TEAMtalk aware a new deal is only around the corner, Alexander-Arnold is being heavily courted by Real Madrid.

They have been pushing hard for him, and insider Rudy Galetti has told TEAMtalk that a contingency plan is in place at Liverpool, knowing there’s a chance the La Liga champions land their star.

Things could go from bad to worse for Liverpool, as after Los Blancos were also credited with interest in Ryan Gravenberch, a third big Reds name is on their mind: Salah.

According to Fichajes, Real are ‘seriously considering’ landing the Egyptian superstar on a free transfer in the summer.

It’s felt he is the missing piece of the Real attack, and that could mean Liverpool are on the wrong end of a triple raid from the European giants, especially after the attacker suggested he was “more out than in” at the moment.

Real also considering Son transfer

A separate Fichajes report states Real have their sights set on Tottenham star Heung-min Son.

They are also believed to want to land him on a free transfer, a tactic they have utilised very well, with Kylian Mbappe the latest signing in such a way.

But though Son is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, Spurs are reportedly in the process of triggering a one-year extension.

Whether or not he accepts that is a question if he catches wind that an enormous club like Real want him, but the process is under way, as per trusted insider Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid round-up: Dalot move progressing

If they can’t get Alexander-Arnold, Real reportedly want Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, and are prepared to pay £45million (€54.3m/$57.4m) to land him.

It has also been suggested by former Liverpool man Jermaine Pennant that Alexander-Arnold will stay at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Real have been given confidence that they could land Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, as the defender wants to play Champions League football.

And, TEAMtalk have assessed some of the clubs linked with Vinicius Junior, and the chances each have of signing him.

Salah’s form per season at Liverpool