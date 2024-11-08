Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is ready to sanction a huge transfer to Liverpool over two years after the Reds originally missed out on his services, according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp was known to be eager to sign Tchouameni in summer 2022 after he had established himself as a top performer for Monaco. Liverpool held talks to sign the defensive midfielder but ultimately missed out on him to Real Madrid.

Liverpool remain in the market for a new No 6, having failed to snare Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi over the summer. Ryan Gravenberch has shone in the role in recent months, though Klopp’s successor Arne Slot does not view him as a long-term solution.

Now, speculation is ramping up that Liverpool could finally add Tchouameni to their ranks.

Football Insider claim the France international is ready to give a Liverpool move the ‘green light’.

Tchouameni will give a Madrid exit firm consideration as he has come in for criticism in recent weeks. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was hopeful he could rely on the 24-year-old to replace Toni Kroos’ inflence but that has not happened, setting up a blockbuster transfer.

A January move will be very difficult for Liverpool to complete, but Slot’s side should have more luck at the end of the season.

Aurelien Tchouameni talks underway

This update comes after TEAMtalk revealed on Saturday that Liverpool still hold genuine interest in signing Tchouameni, and that a 2025 deal for him is possible.

And on Thursday, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed Liverpool have begun talks with the player’s agent over a possible transfer.

Madrid spent an initial €80m on Tchouameni, while the deal had the potential to rise to a whopping €100m (up to £85.3m at that point) through bonuses.

But Liverpool should be able to sign him for less than that sum as Madrid warm to an exit. The Spanish press have claimed Liverpool are drawing up a £50m (€60m / $64.8m) proposal.

Liverpool fans may hold slight concern about Tchouameni’s struggle for form. However, Slot has helped Gravenberch to emerge into a key player, and he should be able to get the best out of Tchouameni, too.

