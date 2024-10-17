Real Madrid make Trent Alexander-Arnold demand after Liverpool star’s brother receives contact

Real Madrid have initiated contact with the brother of Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold and have sent the player an important message, according to a report.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER claim that Real Madrid have spoken with Alexander-Arnold’s older brother Tyler, who works as the right-back’s agent. The Spanish giants have supposedly told the Alexander-Arnold camp that they must inform them as soon as any contract offer comes in from Liverpool.

This will give Madrid the best possible chance of offering Alexander-Arnold more money and potentially striking an agreement with the England star, Cadena SER suggest.

However, it is important to note that Madrid are not currently in active negotiations for Alexander-Arnold’s signing, as Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday.

Instead, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are seemingly taking a backseat and letting Liverpool speak with him before launching a lucrative counter offer.

Romano added that Alexander-Arnold is giving his ‘priority’ to Liverpool. Crucially, though, he followed that up by saying: “If they [Liverpool] can’t reach an agreement and Trent becomes a free agent, for sure Real Madrid will be there. Real Madrid love the quality of Alexander-Arnold.”

Liverpool ‘confidence’ and potential replacements

TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are ‘confident’ of agreeing fresh terms with both Alexander-Arnold and club captain Virgil van Dijk.

Reds chiefs expect new deals with the defensive pair to be sorted before the start of January. This would prevent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk from entering official talks with other clubs about free transfers away from Anfield next summer.

While Liverpool believe they will tie Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk down, as things stand it is expected that Mo Salah will run down his contract and leave for free at the end of the campaign. The Saudis are ready and waiting to snap him up in a statement transfer.

Liverpool may be confident that Alexander-Arnold will stay, but Madrid can never be completely written off. As such, Liverpool must keep one eye on the market and have some possible replacements in mind.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is looking to follow up on the capture of Federico Chiesa by raiding Serie A again for Michael Kayode, who currently represents Fiorentina.

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong and Monaco’s Vanderson are also on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Liverpool news: Lawrenson verdict, Mamardashvili warning

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Alexander-Arnold will join Madrid and suggested they go in-house when searching for his replacement.

“I think Trent will go to Real Madrid to go and play with Jude Bellingham, and he’d be allowed to play wherever he wanted in that team,” the former centre-back said.

“I can see it happening, I really hope it doesn’t though. He’s a well-educated guy and he’ll be thinking about going to Madrid and learning the language, earning good money, what’s there not to like?”

He added: “I wouldn’t say Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all irreplaceable. I think Conor Bradley has the makings of an outstanding full-back if Trent were to leave. He’s shown that he’s ready to start more for the first team and already has a number of good displays to point to.”

Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili has sent Alisson a bullish message ahead of his move to Anfield in the summer of 2025.

“I was attracted by the Liverpool project when the club’s representatives met with me to sign me,” the goalkeeper said.

“I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position, even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team.”