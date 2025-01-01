Liverpool are having a fantastic season and Arne Slot has them on route to the Premier League title, but sources have stated that a big story looms in the background and there are major fears that one of their stars is on the brink of an exit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract and coveted by Real Madrid and the Spanish giants are extremely confident he will sign for them in the summer. They have tried for him in this window but there is no chance of a deal and a pre-contract agreement has always been the plan.

Liverpool dismissed an approach from Madrid in recent days to open talks over a move this month. Alexander-Arnold is also clear he does not want to move halfway through the season.

However, sources are now stating that Real Madrid are extremely confident they will land the England international on a free and he will join up with international team mate Jude Bellingham. The approach to Liverpool in recent days also signifies the strength of Madrid’s position.

They have to have enough confidence and evidence that a deal with a player is on the cards before making a formal approach to the club. This is the usual standard for a deal and Real clearly have been given clear signals the 26-year-old is keen on the idea of playing at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool have not changed their stance and a club source says they remain calm and will hold more talks over a new deal in the coming weeks. However they are aware of the threat of Madrid and the lure of playing for the game’s most glamorous side.

There is no doubt that the Anfield side face a huge battle to keep hold of the fan favourite and fans are now seriously concerned they could lose him for nothing when the campaign is finished.

Better Liverpool news about Van Dijk

He is not alone, as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contact in the summer and have serious interest. However, the central defender is close to an agreement, according to sources.

TEAMtalk revealed towards the start of November that a new deal for Van Dijk was ‘closer than people think’ and an offer has been on the table since December.

Van Dijk may have turned down Liverpool’s first approach, but that was never deemed to be cause for alarm as it was merely part of the negotiating process. All signs now point towards the club captain continuing his stay at Anfield.

He has been seeking clarification about his role as Liverpool plan to bring in a new centre-back in 2025, which is why it has taken longer to get close to a conclusion, but there could be some good news about Van Dijk shortly.

More on Trent Alexander-Arnold

