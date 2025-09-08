Trent Alexander-Arnold would never play for Manchester City because of his allegiance to Liverpool, according to a report in Spain, as former Real Madrid and Anfield star Steve McManaman gives his verdict on how the right-back would fare at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool at the end of last season. The right-back had a deal in place with Madrid to sign on a free transfer after he turned down multiple offers of a new contract from Liverpool. Los Blancos decided to pay €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) to the defending Premier League champions to get Alexander-Arnold out of his contract early so that he could play for Xabi Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid could not win the competition, as Los Blancos were hammered 4-0 by last season’s Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Alexander-Arnold made five appearances for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and has started two of Los Blancos’ three LaLiga games this season.

The performances of the 26-year-old in a Real Madrid shirt have been mixed, and there has been speculation that Man City would love to bring him back to the Premier League.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of Alexander-Arnold, who won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once with Liverpool.

It has already been reported in the Spanish media that Madrid are happy with Alexander-Arnold and have no plans to sell him anytime soon.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has now shed light on Alexander-Arnold’s stance on a potential move to Man City.

The England international defender is reported to be ‘crystal clear’ about his future – ‘he wants to stay at Real Madrid’.

Not only is Alexander-Arnold not even thinking of leaving Real Madrid right now, but the defender ‘would never play for any team in England other than Liverpool’.

Man City manager Guardiola can bid ‘farewell’ to the prospect of signing Alexander-Arnold, according to the report, which has added that the defender ‘feels that in England he can’t and shouldn’t play for any team other than Liverpool’.

DON’T MISS 🌐Ranking every player Real Madrid have signed on transfer deadline day: Ramos, Bale…

Steve McManaman verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold is not a very popular figure among Liverpool fans, with the defender having decided to leave his boyhood club to join Real Madrid despite having the chance to continue to play for the Reds.

The defender will return to Anfield on November 4 when Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the League Phase of the Champions League.

Steve McManaman also left Liverpool for Madrid as a free agent back in 1999, and the former England international winger believes that his compatriot will flourish at the Santiago Bernabeu.

McManaman told AS: “I think the difference between the clubs isn’t that big.

“Liverpool is a huge club, with a vast history, and Real Madrid is the same. Both are very familiar clubs once you’re inside.

“If I go back there tomorrow, some of the staff are the same as when I played here 25 years ago.

“From the outside, you think Madrid is ruthless, but inside, it’s very familiar.

“The real change for Trent will be the city, the culture, the language, and the lifestyle. But he loves it.

“In terms of football, the adaptation won’t be huge; many people speak English, which will help him, and he’ll integrate quickly.

“In the end, he’ll be judged by how he plays, and Trent is a fantastic footballer, so I don’t think he’ll have any problems.”

The former Liverpool and Madrid winger added: “I’m sceptical of foreign players coming to the Premier League; even if they speak the language, they need time to integrate, and you don’t know what their family life is like, if they have children to put through school, etc.

“The only thing I would say is: settle in quickly. Find somewhere to live; the last thing you want is to spend months in hotels living out of suitcases.

“You need a real home, a base, a place where you can sleep well and focus on training. The last thing you want is to spend months in a hotel with suitcases everywhere.

“So, settle in and adapt as quickly as possible. He has friends like Jude from the England international, and Xabi has a history at Liverpool, so he knows he can talk to him.

“There are several players who speak English, so it should be much easier for him to settle in.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Arsenal raid, Ibrahima Konate boost

Arsenal are ready to sell a top-class winger and plan to replace him with a Real Madrid star, who wants to see how things pan out for him in the coming months before making a final decision on his future in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid have been made aware of the condition to sign Ibrahima Konate in the January transfer window, as Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is ready to go against the wishes of manager Arne Slot.

Marc Guehi’s preference between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been revealed in the Spanish press, with the England international central defender out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

POLL: How will Trent Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?