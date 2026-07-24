Liverpool respond after Vinicius Junior’s people enquire about transfer from Real Madrid

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with Liverpool

A Real Madrid journalist has revealed how Liverpool have responded to the prospect of bringing Vinicius Junior to Anfield as a free agent next summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on April 5 that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a deal for Vinicius Junior.

We reported at the time that intermediaries had made contact with Liverpool over a move for the Real Madrid winger.

Bailey reported on July 10 that Real Madrid are trying to come to an agreement with Vinicius Junior over a new deal.

The Brazil international winger is out of contract at Los Blancos in the summer of 2027.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are being kept informed on the situation of the 26-year-old winger.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Liverpool are willing to sign Vinicius Junior, but only as a free agent in 2027.

Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, who specialises in Real Madrid and has 315,000 followers on X, has reported that Liverpool are keen on a 2027 deal for the winger.

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Liverpool want Vinicius Junior deal in 2027

Alvarez de Mon said on his YouTube channel, as relayed by Defensa Central: “Real Madrid are interested in renewing Vinicius’s contract, and Vinicius is interested in staying at Real Madrid.

“These are the official positions, but at the moment, I’m not aware that the differences between the two sides have been resolved.

“Unless Vinicius’s side sees an increase in Real Madrid’s leverage, meaning a real rapprochement with Vinicius’s position, they don’t see the need to meet.

“Vinicius’s people, naturally, have to do their job… to find out what the position would be of other clubs that could potentially sign Vinicius, whether in 2026 or 2027.

“We’re mainly talking about Premier League teams.

“In those initial enquiries, there was one club that clearly responded positively to their interest in Vinicius, but the numbers worked out for 2027.

“That club is Liverpool.

“If Vinicius becomes a free agent in 2027, not only will the Premier League be paying attention, but I imagine Bayern Munich and PSG will also be watching closely.”

“I’m increasingly convinced that a renewal this summer is unlikely.

“Of course, how comfortable or uncomfortable Vinicius feels with Mourinho, how the Brazilian performs, how the team functions, and so on, could be very important.”

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