Real Madrid want electric Liverpool forward who is a ‘Formula One car’

Real Madrid are already giving consideration to signing a Liverpool winger who’s barely been at Anfield two minutes.

Liverpool overhauled their wing positions over the summer, with Mohamed Salah joining Trabzonspor on a free transfer, and Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz arriving by way of PSG and Osasuna respectively.

Another winger could take flight in the new year, with Federico Chiesa’s future coming to a crossroads. A return to Serie A is gathering steam.

But while Liverpool won’t be all that fussed about losing the rarely-spotted Chiesa, they won’t want to wave goodbye to Munoz so soon after his arrival.

The rapid Spaniard has been an instant hit at Anfield, and a recent report from the Daily Mail cited sources in Spain that described him as a ‘Formula One car’.

Munoz is comfortable operating on the right side, which is handy for the Reds who lack a left-footed winger.

However, there could be a threat in the form of Real Madrid looming over the horizon.

Real Madrid weighing up Victor Munoz move

According to Spanish outlet AS, Los Blancos are already weighing up whether to make an attempt to bring Munoz back to the club. Munoz was on Real’s books before joining Osasuna.

In a very brief update that centred on which former Real players the club could bring back, aside from Nico Paz of course, the report stated: ‘Rafa Marín and Víctor Muñoz are among the other names still being monitored as possible returnees.’

But while Real Madrid’s interest in Munoz may well be genuine, the LaLiga giant have no shortcut to bringing the speedster back on board.

Reporting over the summer, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, wrote: ‘Understand there’s NO buy back clause for Real Madrid in Víctor Muñoz to Liverpool deal.

‘Real have right of first refusal in case of future proposals (and received €20m from Osasuna), but even in that case the player has final say. Muñoz, 100% #LFC player.’

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A right of first refusal simply means Liverpool must inform Real Madrid if and when they receive an official bid for Munoz.

But as mentioned, even if Real were to match or even surpass any bid Liverpool receive for the winger, the Reds are under no obligation to sell.

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