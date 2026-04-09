REAL REASON Andy Robertson is leaving Liverpool revealed after exit announced

Liverpool have announced Andy Robertson is leaving Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer, and a reporter has revealed why the Reds never made any attempts to agree a new deal.

Few players epitomised the Jurgen Klopp era quite like Robertson. The rampaging Scot struck up a deadly understanding with Sadio Mane on the left side, and dovetailed well with Luis Diaz during the Colombian’s superb spell on Merseyside. During their prime years, the left-sided partnership in defence of Virgil van Dijk and Robertson was arguably the best in the world.

At just £8m prior to add-ons, Robertson will go down as one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history, not to mention one of Liverpool’s greatest ever full-backs.

The Scot won it all at Anfield including two Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

However, the writing was always on the wall once Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez last summer, and especially so once Arne Slot showed no hesitation in making the Hungarian his regular starter.

Liverpool have now officially confirmed Robertson will leave the club when his deal is up at the end of June. That news was broken on the club’s website and social media channels.

Some may question why Liverpool are letting the 32-year-old go, especially as Kerkez’s first season at Liverpool can only be termed inconsistent.

But according to reporter, Ben Jacobs, Liverpool made no attempt to iron out a new deal for one simple reason – Robertson still believes he should be a regular starter. With Kerkez in the building and fancied by Slot, it’s a demand Liverpool cannot satisfy.

Reporting on X, Jacobs wrote: “Robertson’s exit both mutual and amicable with no steps taken to discuss a new contract.

“Excellent relationship between Robertson and Liverpool, as shown by the Scottish defender staying in January after his Spurs move fell through due to #LFC not finding a replacement.

“Robertson is looking to be a regular starter and with Liverpool unable to offer this, departing on a free made sense to all parties.”

As mentioned, Tottenham came close to signing Robertson in January. Assuming Spurs avoid relegation, you’d expect the north London club to make another play for the Scot in the summer.

Other options that have been touted over the past few months include Celtic and Wrexham.

Celtic are Robertson’s boyhood club, while Wrexham will be looking to make statement signings and add much-needed Premier League experience if they win promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

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