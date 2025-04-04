A top Liverpool reporter has revealed the one moment that set Federico Chiesa back ‘significantly’ in the eyes of Arne Slot, and what the future holds for the rarely-seen winger has been detailed.

Chiesa was Liverpool’s only major signing last summer, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili not due to arrive until part-way through 2025. Eyebrows were raised at Liverpool signing a player in arguably their greatest position of strength.

Chiesa can operate all across the front line, though has primarily played on the right side – the spot occupied by the undroppable and rarely-injured Mohamed Salah.

What’s more, Chiesa’s injury history is chequered to say the least. That, combined with only having one year left on his deal at Juventus saw Liverpool strike a deal for just £10m prior to add-ons.

Familiar fitness issues have plagued Chiesa’s campaign, though even when fit, he’s hardly got a look-in.

His 11 appearances across all competitions this season have totalled just 387 minutes. Just 25 minutes of action have come in the Premier League.

Many among Liverpool’s fanbase had been crying out for Chiesa to start in the Merseyside derby with Everton on Wednesday night.

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have all endured barren spells, while Chiesa looked bright in a goal-scoring cameo in the League Cup final defeat to Newcastle.

However, Slot again went with Diaz and Jota, with the latter turning out to be the matchwinner in the end. Diaz, meanwhile, created by far the most chances in the match with six. Second on the list was Andy Robertson with two.

Yet when both forwards were replaced in the second half, it was Nunez and Gakpo given an opportunity to impress and not Chiesa. Even when Salah came off in injury time it was midfielder Wataru Endo introduced to the action.

A fresh update from the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, has now shed light on Chiesa’s situation.

The reporter stressed that from a fitness and sharpness standpoint, Chiesa is in the best position he’s been in since arriving at Anfield.

However, his dire display in the FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle on February 9 is understood to have ‘significantly’ lowered his stock in Slot’s eyes.

Chiesa was by no means alone in underperforming as Liverpool’s quadruple hopes crumbled when bowing out to the Championship side.

But with Slot not lacking for viable options in the attacking third, Chiesa’s off-day came with severe repercussions regarding his future game-time.

Nonetheless, the report went on to paint an increasingly positive picture for Chiesa and his chances of proving his worth in the final months of the season.

Liverpool coaches notice one thing about Chiesa

Chiesa was left out of Italy’s squad for the most recent international break, with manager Luciano Spalletti labelling the winger’s time in England a ‘failure.’

Chiesa’s father, former striker, Enrico Chiesa, has since gone public to state his son is happy at Liverpool and does not regret his move.

What’s more, Chiesa used his time off wisely during the international break, going above and beyond to improve his fitness levels.

Furthermore, Chiesa has always acted in a professional manner despite his dearth of opportunities and is often Liverpool’s most animated player on the bench, clapping and cheering his teammates at every turn.

His enthusiasm in a moment in his career where many would sulk has reportedly not gone unnoticed among Slot’s coaching staff.

And while Chiesa did not get off the bench against Everton, the suggestion is he will finally be given a few more opportunities to show what he’s capable of in Liverpool’s remaining eight matches.

