Real reason Van Dijk rejected Liverpool contract emerges, as major development predicted

Why Virgil van Dijk rejected an official offer to extend his stay at Liverpool has been revealed, with a report explaining why Reds fans should not be concerned in the slightest.

All three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are out of contract next summer. Officials contract offers have now been put to all three, with the reliable David Ornstein revealing Van Dijk’s offer arrived some time ago.

The Dutch colossus remains arguably the greatest centre-back playing the game right now and losing him to free agency would be a cruel early blow in the Arne Slot era.

Ornstein noted part of the reasoning behind Van Dijk’s rejection was the terms did not meet his demands with regards to both the financial aspects and contract length.

And with January 1 – the date from which Van Dijk can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides – fast approaching – Liverpool fans may be more than a touch concerned about what the future holds.

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool fans have no reason to fear.

Their senior reporter, Pete O’Rourke, claimed Van Dijk rejecting Liverpool’s first offer is simply ‘part of standard negotiations.’

In other words, one side (usually the club) comes in low, while the other side (usually the player) comes in high.

The initial offer put forward by the club rarely results in an agreement being struck and negotiations then continue with each side gradually adjusting their position until meeting in the middle.

What’s more, O’Rourke went on to outright state Van Dijk is both ‘willing’ and ‘ready’ to sign a new deal.

As such, it appears only a matter of time before fresh terms are ironed out and Van Dijk’s glittering Anfield stay is extended.

Van Dijk recognised for spectacular form

Van Dijk may be 33, though continues to perform at an exceedingly high level each and every week.

And on Monday, the Reds ace was recognised for his imperious displays with inclusion in the FIFPro World XI for 2024.

The selection was Van Dijk’s fourth, with the Dutchman earning a spot in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Van Dijk holds the record for the most appearances in the FIFPro World XI by a Dutch player with four. He also moved clear of Steven Gerrard (three) for most appearances by a Liverpool player.

The 2024 FIFPro World XI in full was (3-4-3 formation): Ederson, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr.

Latest Liverpool news – Slot hint / Alexander-Arnold contract concerns

In other news, Arne Slot dropped a cheeky hint about a Girona player he’d potentially love to sign prior to Tuesday night’s 1-0 win in Spain.

Slot said: “Last season, I watched quite a lot of them because I found it interesting what he [Girona coach Michel] did with especially the left full-back [Miguel Gutierrez], and he’s still doing that this season as well, playing so inverted, having such a free role from that position.”

TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool aim to sign a left-back in 2025, though it’s out understanding Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is their No 1 target at present. Indeed, a £91m double deal is being worked on for January.

Elsewhere, senior Sky Sports News reporter, Melissa Reddy, has outlined why Alexander-Arnold is the least likely of Liverpool’s contract rebels to pen fresh terms.

“It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay,” stated Reddy. “They’ve made that clear, they’ve verbalised that, and possibly on their side there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement, but the anticipation is that both players will remain at the club.

“The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different because he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him, and some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d’Or are very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet.

“He’s possibly the one that would take the most elbow grease in Liverpool getting over the line, and also the one who has the biggest alternative option.

“All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from 1 January. The feeling, the sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.”

Van Dijk critical to Liverpool’s success