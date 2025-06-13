Why Florian Wirtz chose Liverpool over Man City and Bayern Munich has been revealed

Florian Wirtz rejected Manchester City and not the other way around, according to the ultimate Liverpool source who has also revealed why the Reds were chosen ahead of Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have struck a club-to-club agreement to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Depending on who you believe, the final package is worth either €150m / £127m (add-ons included) or €136m / £116m, which is made up of £100m plus £16m in add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany are citing the higher figure, while The Times, The Athletic and Daily Mail are pointing to the lower.

In any case, what is clear is a deal is now in place and with personal terms on a five-year contract already settled, Wirtz will soon become Liverpool and the Premier League’s record signing.

READ MORE: Liverpool secure dream add-ons in record-breaking Florian Wirtz transfer

Wirtz is currently on holiday and not due to return until Wednesday (June 18), according to Sky Germany. As such, he is not expected to undergo a medical and complete the formal steps of the process until late next week.

Liverpool fans thus face a short wait before seeing Wirtz at Anfield. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old is a superstar worth waiting for, and Paul Joyce – arguably the No 1 source on all things Liverpool – has provided insight into how Liverpool got a deal done.

The trusted reporter revealed Real Madrid never advanced on their interest, meaning the battle for Wirtz became a three-way affair – Liverpool vs Man City vs Bayern Munich.

City were the first to fall, with reports in mid-May claiming they had voluntarily stepped away from the deal after baulking at the costs involved.

Man City reportedly believed the transfer fee and full value of Wirtz’s five-year contract would see the price of doing business hit an unpalatable £250m.

But according to Joyce, it was Wirtz who rejected Man City and not the other way around.

Wirtz and his camp held meetings with the managers of all three interested clubs including Pep Guardiola.

It is in that meeting where Wirtz is understood to have determined Man City were not the club for him.

Joyce wrote: “Several sources, including those in Germany, have indicated that Wirtz enquired about how long Guardiola would remain in charge given his contract is due to expire in 2027.

“According to the German publication Bild, the Catalan was not emphatic and so it was Wirtz who turned down City, not the other way round.”

That narrowed the race to two and at that stage, Liverpool actually believed Bayern Munich were favourites.

However, the Bavarian side are suggested to have displayed overconfidence, such is their excellent track record with luring Germany’s biggest stars to Germany’s biggest club. As such, Bayern did not speak to Wirtz until May 18.

Furthermore, doubts crept in as to how Vincent Kompany would fit Wirtz and Germany’s other biggest superstar, Jamal Musiala, into the same starting eleven. Both players are at their peak in the No 10 role.

Bayern’s misstep swung the door wide open for Liverpool and Joyce went on to detail how the Reds pulled off a transfer masterstroke.

How Liverpool won the race for Florian Wirtz

The Times reporter wrote: ‘Slot’s sales pitch was arguably more straightforward. At Anfield, Wirtz could be the No 10, or indeed play elsewhere given his versatility.

‘There was the added lure of working under a coach who had eked improvement from elite stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, as well as those such as Ryan Gravenberch who had a little more to prove.

‘England represented a new challenge, a step outside Wirtz’s comfort zone and, arguably, the best sporting project, something which has always taken precedence in his career above financial rewards.

‘There is the story that when he joined Leverkusen at the age of 16, his parents gave him a monthly allowance of €150 (about £125).”

‘Winning a first title in Leverkusen’s history had been an outstanding achievement, whereas winning with Bayern would have carried an air of normality.

‘Wirtz is close friends with another player who has arrived at Liverpool from Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong, who used to drive his team-mate to training and sit next to him in the dressing room, which should help him assimilate.

‘However, it was the possibility of testing himself in what he considers to be the best league in the world that truly appealed.

‘Wirtz is also said to have been impressed by Anfield and the training ground facilities which Leverkusen used the day after their 4-0 Champions League defeat by Liverpool last November.

‘The manner in which Xabi Alonso’s side had collapsed in the second half served as a shock to a team that had become accustomed to winning, but also signposted Liverpool’s emergence.

‘Slot also had another ace up his sleeve. The celebrations after the win over Tottenham Hotspur, which had sealed Liverpool’s 20th title success, showed the power of the club. “Winning the league, having these fans, this is a big attraction to every player we want to bring in, and that is definitely helpful,” the Liverpool head coach said.’

Latest Liverpool news – £100m winger next / Double Napoli raid / TAA reveals FSG chat

🔴 Liverpool to follow Florian Wirtz coup with £100m winger signing

🔴 Napoli ‘closing in’ on TWO Liverpool stars with Antonio Conte ‘crazy’ about Darwin Nunez

🔴 Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals what FSG told him after leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid