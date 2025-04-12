A host of new reasons Mohamed Salah and Liverpool extended their relationship have come to light

A comprehensive report has shed new light on the deal struck between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah, with his salary, the effects Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving had, how long the winger has left at the top and more all emerging.

Liverpool announced their talismanic forward had signed a new two-year extension on Friday. The deal ties the Egyptian’s future to Anfield until the end of the 2026/27 season and will bring Salah’s glittering stay with the Reds to the 10-year mark.

Like captain Virgil van Dijk, Salah had publicly stated his desire to re-sign with Liverpool on multiple occasions. Liverpool are understood to have finalised a two-year extension with Van Dijk too, though when they’ll announce the deal isn’t yet clear.

The odd man out of Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio is thus Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is primed to join Real Madrid as a free agent and according to BBC Sport, the 26-year-old leaving did play a small part in Liverpool re-signing Salah.

The report shed whole new light on the winger’s contract, beginning with details on the salary he’ll earn.

Some outlets had suggested Salah had been forced into accepting a pay-cut to get a deal over the line.

That myth was debunked by the Times’ Paul Joyce and per BBC Sport, Salah will now pocket ‘close to £400,000-per-week.’

That is understood to be a small rise on his prior base salary of roughly £350,000-a-week.

Regarding Alexander-Arnold’s impact on negotiations, it was claimed his impending exit ‘provided Liverpool with greater financial leeway in their efforts to assemble financial packages to keep Salah and Virgil van Dijk.’

While Liverpool could obviously have afforded blockbuster new deals for all three, Alexander-Arnold leaving does appear to have made Liverpool more open to pushing the boat out for Van Dijk and Salah.

More Mo Salah details emerge

Salah was the Saudi Pro League’s No 1 transfer target and up until late-March – the point in which Liverpool made a breakthrough in discussions – the SPL believed they could lure the winger to the middle east.

What’s more, it’s stated Salah could have earned an eye-watering £500m if committing to the move.

However, Salah’s motivations at this stage of his career are still sporting-based and not financial. That’s not to say he won’t be handsomely rewarded by Liverpool, though he could’ve earned so much more if choosing to leave.

Liverpool have only on rare occasions offered bumper contract extensions to stars aged 30 and above in the FSG era. Salah is 32 and by the time next season begins, will have turned 33.

But with 54 goal contributions to his name this season, Salah is arguably at the peak of his powers and per the report, ‘those close to the frontman believe he has at least another three years at the highest level.’

READ MORE: Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats that earned new contract

Salah has also admitted his wife and children are enjoying life in England and feel at home in the country.

Furthermore, BBC Sport concluded by stating: ‘another one of the key factors in his decision to re-sign was a desire to compete among the elite to help prepare for Egypt’s forthcoming World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations campaigns.’

While the Saudi Pro League does boast some of world football’s finest stars, the overall quality of the league remains painfully low.

Latest Liverpool news – Italian job, Casualty of VVD renewal and more

🔴 Liverpool ‘above all’ pushing to sign Italy’s ‘most valuable footballer’

🔴 Likely Liverpool casualty of Van Dijk contract renewal revealed by Fabrizio Romano

🔴 Arne Slot reveals monumental impact of Mo Salah contract on future Liverpool signings

🔴 Isak to Liverpool transfer chances majorly affected by Salah contract

QUIZ: Think you know Mo Salah?