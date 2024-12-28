Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson in January as Arne Slot looks to bring in a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Robertson, 30, has played a major role in the Reds’ success in recent years but has struggled to find consistent form this season, prompting the Reds to look at left-back targets.

Arne Slot doesn’t seem convinced his back-up option Kostas Tsimikas, either, who has started just two Premier League games so far this term.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘keeping close tabs on Fulham star Robinson’ and a ‘big January deal is a realistic possibility.’

The report states that Fulham are ‘expected to face a battle to keep hold of the 27-year-old in January following his impressive performances at Craven Cottage.’

The United States international is a product of Everton’s academy. He left the Toffees for Wigan in 2019, before joining Fulham in 2020.

Robinson has since established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and a number of top sides are keeping tabs on him. He is on a long-term contract with Fulham until 2028, though, so Liverpool will have to pay a big fee to bring him in, reportedly around £50million.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool ARE actively looking to sign a new left-back in January and have a number of stars on their shortlist, including Robinson.

Liverpool are admirers of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, for example, although fellow suitors Manchester United are considered to be in a better position to sign him this winter.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract next summer, has also been linked with a move to Anfield. Bayern are trying to tie him down to an extension, but if he doesn’t put pen to paper he’ll be a name to watch out for.

Jamie Carragher has recently shared his thoughts on the situation and believes Liverpool should focus their efforts on Robinson, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds take his advice.

Meanwhile, reports from Spain claim that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has finally ‘decided’ to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, in what would be a major blow for Slot.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st.

Madrid have made the England international their top target and have been in contact with his agents for months.

Sources close to Liverpool have strongly refuted the claims and maintain that they are confident that Alexander-Arnold will sign an extension, but uncertainty is growing as we head into the winter window.

In other news, Liverpool are still keen to sign a new defensive midfielder after missing out on Martin Zubimendi this past summer.

Reports suggest that Torino star Samuele Ricci has emerged as a concrete target for the Reds. The 23-year-old is considered to have world-class potential and has interest from other clubs in the Premier League, too.

It’s claimed Liverpool will face competition from Man City to strengthen their midfield ranks. That is because City are eyeing Ricci too as they desperately search for a replacement for the injured Rodri.

