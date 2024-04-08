Record-breaking £171m Liverpool move for unstoppable forward hit with double rejection

Claims Liverpool and two other huge clubs could capitalise on anticipated squad friction and sign one of the world’s best players as a result have been shut down.

French megastar Kylian Mbappe is primed to join Real Madrid as a blockbuster free agent this summer. Mbappe can stake a genuine claim to being the best footballer on the planet right now and Real Madrid’s coup is truly a colossal one.

However, with Brazilian wonderkid Endrick also due to arrive from Palmeiras, there has been rampant speculation a major name or two could be sacrificed to free up both money and room.

To that end, reports linking Brazilian wingers Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes with big-money exits have emerged.

The latest regarding Vinicius, 23, came via the Spanish media last week and centred on three huge clubs who were reportedly ready to break the bank.

It was claimed Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG were all ‘willing’ to meet Real Madrid’s gigantic €200m/£171m asking price for Vinicius.

A move of that size would blow away the current transfer records at both Liverpool (Darwin Nunez – £86m including add-ons) and Chelsea (Moises Caciedo – £115m). PSG’s record buy would remain the €222m paid to sign Neymar back in 2017.

Adding to the transfer speculation is the fact Mbappe and Vinicius both favour the left-sided attacking role and cutting inside onto their stronger right foot.

Vinicius may thus be asked by manager Carlo Ancelotti with playing out of position next term, something that has sparked fears of tension within the squad.

However, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Vinicius will not be leaving the Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid and Vinicius end transfer talk

They state there is zero appetite on Real Madrid’s end to cash in on their winger despite the eye-catching arrivals that are on the horizon.

Furthermore, Vinicius himself is fully committed to Los Blancos and would reject any offers to leave.

Marca claimed PSG perhaps posed the greatest threat to Real Madrid over Vinicius. The idea of pulling off a ‘revenge’ coup and signing Vinicius in the same summer they lose Mbappe the other way holds great appeal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool may be on the hunt for an explosive new forward amid HITC’s claims the returning Michael Edwards will greenlight Mohamed Salah’s summer sale to Saudi Arabia.

However, Marca are adamant that there’s only one club Vinicius will line up for next season and that’s Real Madrid.

