Record-breaking attacker reaches decision on joining Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona

A record-breaking attacker who looks certain to be on the move in 2027 has reached a decision on whether or not to join Liverpool amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The remarkable rise of Gilberto Mora shows no signs of slowing down. The Mexican attacking midfielder is a guaranteed starter for Tijuana despite his age, and in the current campaign, already has five goals to his name from just seven appearances. In the international arena, records have fallen.

Mora became the youngest player to debut for the senior Mexico side in 2025 when aged just 16 years and 257 days.

He made the cut for the 2026 World Cup, and was the youngster player in the tournament.

When used off the bench against South Africa, Mora became the youngest to ever play a World Cup match for Mexico. He would then get the nod to start against England in the Round of 16.

As you might expect given the talent of the player in question, English and European heavyweights are circling like vultures.

From a Premier League perspective, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently brought news of Liverpool being Mora’s leading suitor.

The Reds’ interest in the Mexican was termed ‘serious’ and direct contact with the player’s camp has been established.

Mora turns 18 on October 14, meaning he’ll be eligible for a transfer to Europe form the January window onwards.

However, Fletcher was keen to stress LaLiga’s big two, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are also showing interest.

Gilberto Mora reaches decision on joining Liverpool

And per the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, it’s Spain, not Liverpool, where Mora wishes to go.

O’Rourke explained: ‘Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora would prefer to move to Spain rather than join Liverpool next summer.’

The reporter added: ‘The Reds are long-term admirers of the attacking midfield prodigy, but are likely to find it difficult to fend off the interest from the pair of La Liga giants.

‘Sources say that Mora’s “preference” is to move and join either Real Madrid or Barcelona, rather than move straight into the Premier League.’

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TEAMtalk understands a figure around the £20m mark could be enough to get Tijuana to cash in, though FI state the Mexican side will initially be more ambitious and demand £40m.

In any case, what is clear is when Mora moves, he’ll set another record when becoming the most expensive transfer in Liga MX history.

The current record-holder for most lucrative departure from the Mexican top flight is Maxi Araujo by way of his $20m / £15m move to Sporting CP in 2024.