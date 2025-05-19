Liverpool are still seen as very much open to the possible transfer of Alexander Isak this summer and could yet try and tempt Newcastle with a firm offer for the Swede – and new comments made by Magpies boss Eddie Howe don’t exactly emphatically rule out a possible exit for their talismanic Swede.

Isak has enjoyed another prolific season on Tyneside and could go down as an all-time legend at St James’ Park after helping to lead Newcastle to their first domestic silverware this season. And while a top-five finish and a return to the Champions League would complete a dream season for Newcastle, it remains to be seen if their leading light, Isak, will still be at the club beyond this summer.

To that end, sources have revealed that Liverpool are very much keen to bring in a new, prolific No.9, with Arne Slot having decided that Darwin Nunez will be allowed to move on.

And while Isak is seen as a dream addition for the Reds, there is a strong acceptance from within the corridors of power at their Kirkby training complex that talking Newcastle into a move would be an extremely difficult task.

Protected by a contract that currently runs to 2028 and with his valuation currently set at a British-record shattering £150m, any raid from Liverpool for Isak is seen as highly unlikely at best.

However, new comments from Toon boss Howe appear to have left open the door for Isak to leave.

And while Howe is adamant he wants to retain the services of his super Swede, he is unable to offer any personal guarantees his talismanic star will still be a Newcastle player next season.

“I never make those guarantees about any player and it’s not to do with Alex’s future but I’d be foolish to sit here and do anything like that,” Howe told the media when asked about Isak following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.

“We want to keep our strongest players. I’ve said that ever since I’ve been here and sat in this seat.

“We have to try and keep our best players and bring in more good players to make us even stronger because the ambition of the club and everyone connected with the club is long-term success, and that’s the only way to get that.”

Source reveals when Liverpool could secure Alexander Isak transfer

While Howe’s comments don’t exactly give Liverpool the green light to secure the 139-goal gem’s signature, it does show Howe has seen enough in football to not make any false promises. And he knows a blockbuster offer – be it from the Reds or anyone else – will certainly be one that is debated by the Newcastle board, despite the manager making his feelings crystal clear about the importance of retaining his services.

And while Liverpool continue to do their due diligence on a number of other would-be striker options, of which Hugo Ekitike is understood to be one such option, BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel is also refusing to rule out Isak moving to Anfield.

“It is my information that Isak would be intrigued by the prospect of joining say Liverpool or Arsenal, but there are absolutely no indications that the Swede would actively agitate a move,” Mokbel said in a Q&A on the BBC.

“If there is any chance Isak goes, and I think those chances are remotely slim, it would be on Newcastle’s terms – and they would be astronomical terms. Their stance may be weakened slightly if they miss out on Champions League football this season but, even then, it’s hard to see a scenario in which Isak goes.”

Mokbel also insists a move could be more possible in summer 2026 if the 6ft 4in frontman does not commit to a new Newcastle deal in the meantime.

“Next summer, when Isak has two years left on his deal, would provide his suitors with a more realistic opportunity of luring him away from St James’ Park,” Mokbel concluded.

