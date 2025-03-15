Liverpool are understood to be giving serious consideration to a summer move for Alexander Isak – and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Newcastle superstar is strongly expected to be the subject of serious attention in the summer window.

The 2025 summer transfer window is shaping up to be an important one for several clubs, with new strikers very much at the forefront of those discussions. And with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and now, it seems, Liverpool all in the market for new No.9s, there could be some serious cash changing hands once the market opens for business.

A new attacker is becoming an increasingly strong focus for Arne Slot this summer, with increasing speculation over the future of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan star – Liverpool’s record signing at a deal that ultimately topped £85m – has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield this season, with Slot preferring to use either Diogo Jota or winger Luis Diaz as the focal point of their attack.

As a result, there is a growing belief that Nunez will depart Anfield this summer, gifting the Reds a big opportunity to sign a top-quality replacement.

Slot’s side have been linked with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks, though our transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has revealed that it is Isak who figures right at the very top of their wishlist.

The Newcastle man is also strongly fancied by Arsenal and with envious eyes increasingly turning towards a possible approach for the Swede, Romano has confirmed the prolific 134-goal striker will be a man in demand this summer.

“Newcastle will do their best to keep their stars, for sure, but it won’t be easy. Big proposals are coming, especially for Isak, so it will be complicated to keep both [Isak and Guimaraes],” the transfer news expert told GiveMeSport.

However, any deal to prise Isak away from St James’ Park this summer is likely to shatter the British transfer record by some distance…

How much a deal for Isak could cost Liverpool

Indeed, sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle value Isak around the £130m mark – and could demand a fee as high as £150m to try and ward off suitors this summer.

Any such deal would comfortably shatter the current British record fee, set by Chelsea in summer 2023 when they paid £115m to Brighton for Moises Caidedo.

And with Arsenal are strongly looking at the player and considering whether they too can finance such a deal, Newcastle face a big fight to retain their star player’s services.

Nonetheless, the Magpies will fight tooth and nail to keep Isak on Tyneside. Loved by their supporters, he was established himself as one of European football’s best and most prolific centre-forwards around.

The 50-times capped Sweden international’s deal currently runs to 2028, so there is certainly no urgency to sell. Newcastle have also made it clear they want to extend Isak’s deal at St James’ as a statement of intent on their part over his future and to reward the player with a pay-hike reflective of his elite-tier status in the game.

However, a failure to secure a Champions League place next season, together with the significant easing of financial constraints his sale could bring, does leave them vulnerable to a possible sale. An impossible-to-refuse offer could give the club something to consider if a proposal does arrive on their doorstep.

His record on Tyneside reads a hugely impressive 57 goals in 99 games – and when factoring in the nine assists he has – he is operating at a goal contribution every 1.5 appearances ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley against Liverpool.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Gibbs-White linked; Kelleher move tipped

Meanwhile, the Reds are also being linked with a colossal approach on Nottingham Forest for the hugely impressive Morgan Gibbs-White. Any deal won’t come cheap though – and Liverpool would have to ignore the player’s very obvious Manchester United allegiances if they are to push through a deal.

Elsewhere, faultless Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher has been tipped to join Tottenham – while one observer has also suggested the unthinkable in a potential move to Manchester United.

Finally, one man the Reds are desperate to keep around – Mo Salah – has seen one pundit suggest how a compromise to his ongoing contract wrangle be settled and amid claims the player has also offered himself to a European giant.

