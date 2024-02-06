Liverpool on red alert to gift next manager Serie A superstar Klopp would’ve loved to sign himself

Jurgen Klopp never got to sign Federico Chiesa for Liverpool, but his successor could

Liverpool are keeping a keen eye on the situation of Federico Chiesa at Juventus as the final year of his contract in Turin approaches, a report has revealed.

Preparations are already underway for Liverpool’s first transfer window after the Jurgen Klopp era ahead of the manager’s resignation in the summer, and one of their first targets could be someone who was already frequently linked with them during the German’s reign.

According to HITC, Liverpool are ‘paying close attention’ to Chiesa at Juventus, since talks about a contract renewal with the Serie A side are yet to lead to a conclusion.

Liverpool are keeping their options open when it comes to targets who could strengthen their attack – also being heavily linked with Johan Bakayoko in recent hours – until they can gain any clarity on whether Mohamed Salah will be renewing his own deal at Anfield.

Salah, who remains the primary objective for Saudi Pro League executives after Al-Ittihad tried signing him in September, is in the same contractual situation as Chiesa at their respective clubs.

With that in mind, their transfer team are already revisiting Chiesa as a potential target who may appeal to whichever manager Liverpool bring in next – but they will face competition for his signature.

Indeed, the report claims Chiesa is also of interest to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

Coincidentally, both of those clubs were also mentioned as suitors for Bakayoko as well in the earlier update.

READ MORE – Xabi Alonso to Liverpool: New inside knowledge emerges with one condition to encourage Klopp succession

Why hasn’t Chiesa extended his Juventus contract?

All of them previously thought interest in Chiesa was inconsequential and that he would sign a new contract with Juventus, but as things stand, that is not happening for one simple reason.

HITC claims Chiesa and Juventus do not see eye to eye regarding the salary he would earn from his next deal with the club.

It has opened up a window of opportunity for Chiesa’s suitors to finally put themselves into contention to sign him, unless Juventus can make a breakthrough before the summer transfer window opens.

Chiesa has played for Juventus since 2020, when they took him on an initial loan deal that was always designed to become permanent from Serie A rivals Fiorentina (a club where Salah also previously earned some crucial experience in his pre-Liverpool days, with another useful stop at Roma in between).

During his time with his current club, Chiesa has scored 28 goals from 113 appearances, including six from 19 this season.

Many of those recent outings have come in a more central role than usual, with Chiesa often supporting the main striker.

Right-footed, he also frequently features from the left wing, which means he would not be a like-for-like replacement for Salah.

But would he be an upgrade on Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz? There is little wrong with either of those players, but 18 months since the departure of Sadio Mane, Liverpool arguably need someone to nail down that part of their attack.

Chiesa, approaching his prime at the age of 26, could be a solution if he fits in with the plans of Liverpool’s next manager.

He could become Liverpool’s first Italian player since Mario Balotelli (although current midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who represents Spain internationally, was born in Italy too).

It is not yet clear how much they might have to pay to bring Chiesa to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

IN DEPTH – Seven Liverpool players that could follow Jurgen Klopp out of the exit door: Salah, Van Dijk…