Liverpool given brutal news that Real Madrid star pair will be kept out of reach from Slot

Arda Guler and Rodrygo will be kept out of the grasp of Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have been tracking a Real Madrid attacking duo, but it’s been reported that both men will be staying at the Bernabeu beyond this summer.

The Reds could have a different looking attacking line next season to the one they used last term. Indeed, there is speculation over the futures of each of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

The exit of the former would not be overly shocking, given attempts from the Saudi Pro League to sign him ahead of last term, and the suggestion that push will be renewed this summer.

But Nunez would be an interesting exit given he only signed two years ago, particularly if the loan route that has been reported comes to fruition.

Liverpool have their eyes on some quality attackers, too.

Real Madrid pair Arda Guler and Rodrygo are both high up on Arne Slot’s radar.

The former scored six La Liga goals in 10 games last season, while his Brazilian teammate chipped in with 10 goals and five assists in the league, as well as five goals and three assists in the Champions League.

But with the additions of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick to the Real Madrid ranks, both could see their minutes drop drastically, and the Reds are happy to offer both a way to continue playing consistent football at a high level.

Real pair are staying put

However, according to reports, the Premier League giants are going to be disappointed.

It’s said that after Guler declined the chance to leave on loan perviously, the club will not make him leave.

That makes sense given his valuable contributions in a short time last season.

And as for Rodrygo, while there is heavy interest from the Premier League, he is still regarded as an important player.

The suggestion is that that remains the case no matter who is coming through the door.

While it’s not unlikely his minutes will drop somewhat, it seems Real will do what they can to keep him happy.

For Liverpool, that means that if any of their attackers do leave, they’ll have to replace them with players from elsewhere.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

