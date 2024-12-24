Red-hot Liverpool star ‘not planning’ to leave, as Arne Slot role in preventing exit revealed

Liverpool do not have to worry about an in-form star leaving the club any time soon, with a trusted reporter picking apart speculation he wants out amid a contract stand-off.

Aside from Liverpool’s on-field heroics, the bulk of the headlines surrounding the club this season has related to player contracts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at season’s end. As such, each of that superstar trio will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1 – assuming new deals aren’t ironed out over the next seven days, of course.

But one player whose contract situation has largely flown under the radar is Luis Diaz. The Colombian – who scored twice in the 6-3 demolition of Tottenham on Sunday – remains on the terms he penned upon joining from FC Porto three years ago.

Diaz pockets just £55,000-a-week, a relatively small sum in elite footballing terms for a player of his calibre and influence at Anfield.

Recent reports claimed Diaz’s camp had sought to negotiate a bumper pay rise for the 27-year-old, though their attempts did not succeed. Accordingly, it was claimed Diaz’s long-term future at Liverpool had become increasingly uncertain, with Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan all circling.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool fans should not be concerned about a potential Diaz exit.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed the winger is not planning to leave Liverpool. What’s more, he boasts a “very good” relationship with manager Arne Slot who has struck all the right notes when making light work of succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

“Despite many rumours, Luis Díaz is currently not planning a move away from Liverpool FC,” declared Plettenberg.

“The 27 y/o scored twice against Tottenham, feels very comfortable at the club, and there are no ongoing talks with other teams at the moment.

“The winger, who is under contract until 2027, also has a very good relationship with Arne Slot.”

Luis Diaz expected to sign new Liverpool contract

Diaz is contracted to Liverpool until 2027 and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Colombian is in line for a new agreement.

But with new deals for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah understandably more urgent matters and a fresh contract for Ibrahima Konate also coming, Diaz may have to wait a while.

“Credit to what Liverpool did with Luis Diaz,” said Romano in November. “In August, some important clubs were prepared to attack the situation for him. It was never close but some clubs were prepared to attack and try to make something happen.

“Richard Hughes and Arne Slot together were talking to Luis Diaz and presenting the new project. They introduced him to the new idea they had for the club for the present and the future. They were able to go the same way as Luis as part of their future plans.

“I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Diaz has showcased his versatility this season when not only deputising, but thriving as a makeshift centre-forward.

With Diogo Jota still building up his fitness and Darwin Nunez struggling, Diaz has often been tasked with leading the line in a change that allows Cody Gakpo to retain his favoured left wing role.

Latest Liverpool news – Antonee Robinson, Joao Pedro

In other news, Jamie Carragher has thrown his backing behind Liverpool moving for a player who starred in their 2-2 draw with Fulham two weekends ago.

“[Antonee Robinson] was outstanding. He was the best player on the pitch,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“When you are going to Anfield and you are playing against Mo Salah – possibly the best player in the Premier League this season – and you come out of it with a Man of the Match award, that shows you how highly he is thought of.

“Yes, I think Liverpool probably will be shopping for a left-back in January and I’m sure he will be top of the list.”

Elsewhere, a third separate source has tipped Liverpool to bid for Brighton’s Joao Pedro in 2025.

The Reds are keen admirers of the Brazil international who can operate anywhere across the frontline or in the No 10 position behind the striker.

Pedro is valued by Brighton around the £60m mark and the player is understood to be open to leaving the Seagulls for a club competing for major honours.