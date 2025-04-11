Liverpool are reportedly pushing to sign Sheffield United striker Ryan One, who has been shortlisted as a potential replacement for another of their forward targets.

The 18-year-old forward is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects at Bramall Lane, having made 11 Championship appearances this season.

One has been named in Chris Wilder’s matchday squad on multiple occasions this season, although he remains behind the likes of Tyrese Campbell, Rhian Brewster and Kieffer Moore in the pecking order.

One has notched one Championship goal this season and a number of sides have taken notice of his potential, with Liverpool keen on a deal, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The report from Rousing of the Kop claims that Liverpool are ‘ready to push ahead with a move for Sheffield United wonderkid One this summer’. The Reds have been ‘tracking’ One since his time with Hamilton Academical in Scotland and have continued to monitor his progress since a move to the Blades in 2023.

It’s stated that ‘Liverpool are keen on accelerating a transfer’ for the talented teenager.

However, the Merseyside giants will face competition, despite their ‘red hot’ interest, with Ipswich viewing him as a potential replacement for in-demand forward Liam Delap, who will have a £30m release clause if they are relegated.

READ MORE: Arsenal explode into race for ‘powerful’ £45m star Liverpool are desperate to sign

Liverpool ramp up striker hunt

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to sign a new striker this summer amid the uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez, who could leave Anfield.

Liverpool want to sign an established striker who can compete for a spot in the starting XI, and Sheff Utd man One wouldn’t be ready to play at that level yet.

However, the Reds are always on the lookout for players they believe could become top talents in the future, so it’s possible a move for One could be on the cards.

His contract at Bramall Lane is valid until 2029 so the Blades are under no pressure to sell the youngster, but a sizeable offer could be considered.

But in terms of senior strikers, Liverpool have some big names on their radar. As mentioned and previously reported, they have ‘made contact’ over a move for Ipswich star Delap – who’s also a target for Chelsea and Manchester United.

Liverpool would jump at the chance to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak but that is highly unlikely this summer. Also shortlisted is Brighton’s Joao Pedro.

One has the potential to become a top player in the future, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will compete with Ipswich for him.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool have their own young, promising striker in Jayden Danns, who hasn’t made an appearance on loan with Sunderland due to a back injury.

Latest Liverpool news: Big contract updates, Ornstein reveals ‘meeting’

🔴 Next massive Liverpool contract ‘sealed’ as ultimate Anfield source debunks Mo Salah theory

🔴 Liverpool ANNOUNCE new Mo Salah contract as superstar makes trophy vow

🔴 Ornstein confirms Liverpool ‘meeting’ for superb £50m signing with 25y/o Red under threat

🔴 Liverpool green light to sign Brazil star as Alexander-Arnold heir as director drops exit admission

Who is Ryan One?

By Samuel Bannister

One became a breakthrough talent in the Scottish Championship during the 2022-23 season with Hamilton Academical, debuting just a month after turning 16.

The son of Armand One, a Parisian-born former player for the likes of Cambridge United, Wrexham, Partick Thistle and Stranraer, Ryan One was born in North Lanarkshire in June 2006 and has worked his way up the ranks in Scottish youth teams.

By February 2023, One had his first senior goal to his name. However, his club suffered relegation at the end of the season.

One scored twice from his opening four games in the Scottish League One, but was soon snapped up by Sheffield United, where he has been learning his skills ever since.

One was promoted to the Blades’ first team last summer, having initially been expected to go out on loan before Chris Wilder opted to keep him at Bramall Lane.

The teenager went on to score on his Championship debut in November, but has had to make do with mainly substitute appearances so far and is still a raw talent.

One has some good attributes, but is a player with potential rather than one ready for an immediate impact at the top level.

More than six feet tall, One has a towering stature, which could make him a danger as he develops in years to come. But he also has promising technical ability and composure in front of goal.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…