It would be "unfair" if Caoimhin Kelleher was dropped for Alisson

Former Liverpool man John Aldridge feels Alisson will be “embarrassed” if he replaces Caoimhin Kelleher in the Reds net immediately, as it’s not “fair” if the latter is dropped by Arne Slot.

Kelleher has regularly deputised for Alisson when the Brazilian has been injured. He also plays a lot of cup football, with the starters being rested.

The Irish international never seems to disappoint when he is given chances in the Liverpool net.

This season, with Alisson missing 10 games so far through injury, Kelleher has been given an extended run in the first team, and has kept Liverpool top of both the Premier League and the Champions League, keeping four clean sheets in seven games in those competitions.

With Alisson coming back to fitness, former Red Aldridge feels it would be unfair for him to immediately return to the side in place of Kelleher.

“Caoimhin Kelleher has been magnificent and I actually think Arne Slot has got a really big decision to make in the next few weeks. Once Alisson is fit, I don’t think it’s fair if Kelleher gets demoted to the bench,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“I think he’s been absolutely first-class. He’s been faultless with everything he has done in the games, and I think Ali will be looking at it and be embarrassed if he went back in because he’s done such a good job.

“It’s sleepless nights because football always used to be that if you were scoring goals, you stayed in the team. If you’re keeping clean sheets, you stay in the team. It’s going to be really interesting and it’s going to be difficult for the manager.”

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Liverpool have signed from La Liga after Giorgi Mamardashvili deal

Kelleher wants to be No 1

Kelleher is widely regarded as one of the best understudies in the Premier League, and he would likely make a good No 1 goalkeeper if given the chance, with 19 clean sheets in 55 games during his Liverpool career.

He has campaigned for that chance previously, stating he wants to be a first-choice keeper.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” he said.

Former Celtic man Chris Sutton has campaigned for him to move to the Hoops, though he admitted he “could move anywhere” as he’s the best back-up keeper he’s seen in the Premier League.

Liverpool round-up: Big exits on the cards

Some big names could be soon to exit Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, out of contract at the end of the season, having apparently rejected the latest offer to stay on Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah is also out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but his family are said to be settled in England, which could keep him at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Virgil van Dijk’s contract discussions are coming along well.

But Wataru Endo could be sold in January, with Liverpool instead looking to sign another midfielder who would take his place in the squad.

Alisson v Kelleher