Liverpool abandon Sporting CP pursuit in favour of better option to kickstart new era

Ruben Amorim is looking at Ousmane Diomande rather than Goncalo Inacio for Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention from one Sporting CP man to another, as they would now prefer the signing of centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

A new era is coming at Liverpool, with some big changes on the way. The biggest one is no doubt the departure of nine-year veteran boss Jurgen Klopp, and the subsequent replacement of the German.

Right now, it looks most likely that Ruben Amorim will take the job, with talks over the signing of the Sporting manager – who has his side seven points clear at Liga Portugal’s summit – having moved to the next stage.

He’d be working closely with the new sporting director, Richard Hughes, as Jorg Schmadtke is also vacating that position at Anfield.

That Amorim looks likely to take the managerial role has paved the way for a lot of reports regarding the signings of some of his Sporting disciples.

A new centre-back signing has long looked like one of the main aims of whoever takes over from Klopp, and Sporting man Goncalo Inacio has headed that list for a while.

It’s believed Amorim has requested his signing alongside that of his current winger Marcus Edwards, and Bayer Leverkusen man Alex Grimaldo.

However, after reports that Inacio will be cheaper than first expected – now £40million – it seems Liverpool’s attention has turned to his centre-back partner, Diomande.

Liverpool prefer Diomande to Inacio

Indeed, according to Football Transfers, the Reds are now ‘monitoring the situation’ of the defender.

They see a centre-back as crucial to their rebuild after Klopp has left the club, and seemingly now prefer the Ivorian to his teammate.

His ‘commanding presence’ is seen as an attractive asset for a lot of sides.

It’s why Chelsea and Newcastle are both keeping a keen eye on Diomande, as well as Liverpool.

Diomande to cost £68.5million

According to Football Transfers, Sporting are ‘likely to demand’ the full £68.5million exit clause for the player.

It’s said Inacio – who’s likely to be sold as well – will also command his full clause, contrary to recent reports.

That means he’s still going to cost £51million, which is over £10million more than was suggested of late.

Given a big sum will have to be paid for either player, Liverpool may not be too bothered about the gap, knowing that while Diomande will cost a bit more, he could be a higher-quality asset for them in the long run.

