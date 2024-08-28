Liverpool accelerate Federico Chiesa transfer after winger’s green light; expected fee, contract length revealed

Liverpool are proceeding with their attempts to sign Federico Chiesa after learning of the satisfactory conditions of the deal, with two sets of talks ramping up and the finer details of the proposed move emerging.

Liverpool completed their first signing of the summer on Tuesday when landing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 6ft 6in Georgian cost a package worth €35m, though won’t arrive at Anfield until the summer of 2025.

Liverpool will loan Mamardashvili back to Valencia for the 2024/25 campaign. Once the season is over, the Reds must make a decision on whether to replace Alisson Becker with Mamardashvili or attempt to loan the new recruit out for a second time.

Mamardashvili is therefore not a signing that will help Liverpool and new manager Arne Slot this season.

However, the Reds are ramping up their pursuit of Federico Chiesa who very much represents a coup for the here and now.

Liverpool’s interest in the 26-year-old Juventus winger was revealed on Monday. The right-footer has entered the final year of his contract in Turin and Juventus are desperate to cash in while they still can.

Initial reports stated Chiesa was keen on moving to the Premier League by signing with Liverpool. However, Liverpool’s interest was deemed to have been ‘exploratory’ by club sources.

But according to a fresh update from the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool will now accelerate their attempts to sign Chiesa after deeming the conditions of the deal satisfactory.

Liverpool accelerate Chiesa transfer; finer details emerge

Ornstein stated Liverpool are ‘now ready to proceed on the basis of what it will take to secure his services.’

Liverpool have been told a fee no larger than €15m/£12.7m will be enough to seal a deal. Chiesa’s price tag would ordinarily be far higher but for his dwindling contract.

Liverpool are in direct discussions with Juventus and talks with Chiesa and his camp are also under way. On the latter, Liverpool are reportedly ready to put a four-year contract running until 2028 on the table.

Agreeing personal terms won’t be an issue if a separate update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is anything to go by.

Chiesa ‘super keen’ to join Liverpool

Taking to X, Romano described Chiesa as ‘super keen’ to join Liverpool. Romano also stressed Liverpool are ‘confident’ of getting a deal done.

‘During talks on Monday, Federico Chiesa opened the doors to Liverpool as he’s super keen on the move,’ stated the trusted reporter.

‘Negotiations underway between all parties involved to get the deal done, Liverpool are confident.

‘The only club to approach Juve with formal contact has been Liverpool.’

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Chiesa move isn’t a panic buy

Liverpool moving for Chiesa may come as a surprise to some, though it is not a case of the Reds making up for their relative lack of inaction with a last-gasp panic buy.

Per the Athletic, Liverpool have actually been long-term admirers of Chiesa who has been on their radar for ‘a number of years.’

Chiesa can play on either flank as well as behind the striker. It is not anticipated that his potential arrival would result in any of the current high profile forwards at the club being sold before the August 30 deadline.

Chiesa previously suffered a serious ACL injury at the beginning of 2022 and has been dogged by fitness issues during his stint with Juventus.

However, it is a positive sign that Chiesa made 33 out of a possible 38 appearances in Serie A last term, 25 of which were starts.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool consider Xabi Alonso offer for Reds midfielder as Van Dijk comes clean on contract situation