Liverpool will use Real Madrid’s visit for a Champions League clash next week as their opportunity to ask about a €100m-rated player they’re determined to sign, and a report has revealed the star’s stance on moving.

Liverpool will hope to earn a measure of revenge next Wednesday when hosting Real Madrid in a Champions League tie at Anfield. Los Blancos have defeated The Reds in seven of their last eight encounters – two of which were UCL finals (2018 and 2022).

But according to a fresh update from Spanish outlet DefensaCentral, Liverpool will also use Real’s visit as a chance to explore the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

The France international midfielder, 24, has remained on Liverpool’s radar ever since losing out in a transfer battle with Real Madrid back in 2022.

Per the report, Liverpool believe Tchouameni is ‘very undervalued’ in Spain and as such, are ‘planning to ask [Real Madrid president] Florentino [Perez] about the Frenchman’s situation at Madrid.’

Liverpool’s hope is Real Madrid will signal they’re open to selling Tchouameni in the summer window of 2025.

Regarding whether Tchouameni would be open to leaving for Liverpool, the report suggested The Reds have work to do to convince the Frenchman.

The report added: ‘Tchouaméni and his entourage have already denied on several occasions that they are considering leaving the club.’

Tchouameni stance could soften amid Real Madrid upheaval

DefensaCentral noted Tchouameni could become more receptive to leaving The Bernabeu for Anfield if his customary starting role is threatened.

Tchouameni is among those who have received criticism for sub-par displays in what has been a slow start for Real Madrid this term. They trail Barcelona by six points in LaLiga and have lost two of their four matches in the expanded UCL group phase.

Tchouameni remains a regular starter for Carlo Ancelotti, though there are growing calls for Eduardo Camavinga to take his spot in central midfield.

Furthermore, Ancelotti – a firm backer of Tchouameni – looks on course to leave Real Madrid at season’s end.

TEAMtalk can confirm Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is in line to take the reins and changes of manager inevitably lead to some players flourishing and others floundering.

Interestingly, DefensaCentral also suggested Liverpool could find success in convincing Tchouameni through two routes.

The report concluded: ‘There are clubs that are willing to improve his salary and give him much more importance in their projects.

‘We will have to see how his football develops over the next few months and what the position of the coaching staff and the club is.’

The first clue as to whether Tchouameni to Liverpool is viable should emerge in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s visit to Anfield next week.

