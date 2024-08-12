Liverpool remain calm and confident they can persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a new deal at Anfield, TEAMtalk can reveal, and despite reports from Spain that one of the country’s super-powers were formulating a mega-money offer to lure him away in 2025.

The homegrown star has become not just a modern-day icon at Anfield but is also regarded as one of the most important and influential players at Liverpool. Having debuted back in the 2016/17 season, Alexander-Arnold has gone on to make 319 appearances for the Reds, scoring 19 goals.

However, it is in creative influence for which the player is best known, with the 25-year-old assisting with a monster 58 goals in the Premier League and 81 in all competitions.

That form has earned him a huge reputation across the globe, with a string of clubs all very much aware of his abilities and keen to poach him away from Merseyside if the opportunity presented itself.

Now that possibility of a move away from Anfield has become more than a distinct possibility with the player’s current deal due to expire in summer 2025.

Top of his list of admirers are Real Madrid, who are very much keen to bring him to the Bernabeu as one of the latest Galacticos to play alongside his close pal, Jude Bellingham, and French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

And while TEAMtalk can reveal Liverpool are refusing to put a price on his head this summer to not encourage any offers, Los Blancos are well aware that, if the player’s situation remains as is at Anfield, he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to the Spanish capital from January 1.

Liverpool calm over Alexander-Arnold as Barcelona plot mega offer

That’s a pathway previously made by Liverpool greats Steve McManaman and Michael Owen and it would come as no surprise were they to try and replicate such a move with Alexander-Arnold.

However, it’s not just Real Madrid who are looking to pinch the player away from Merseyside if the opportunity arises and now reports in Spain claim Barcelona are plotting a sizeable offer of their own.

Per reports, their sporting director Deco is said to be watching carefully the player’s situation at Anfield and plans to lure him away by making clear their willingness to offer him a ‘super contract’ to persuade him to move to Catalonia.

Deco knows he needs to do something special to halt the impressive side Real are piecing together and it’s suggested that a mammoth salary package, in additional to a substantial signing-on fee, could be submitted to the player’s representatives, PLG, to try and get one up on their great rivals.

Barcelona have a long-standing issue at right-back, with centre-half Jules Kounde often asked to play there and with the situation exasperated by the summer departure of the long-serving Sergi Roberto.

And while a move for Alexander-Arnold is out of the question this summer, Deco wants to ensure his side are firmly in the driving seat to seal a deal if the player nears free-agency status.

TEAMtalk, however, understands that officials at Liverpool remain calm and relaxed over the player’s future.

Talks with his representatives are planned in the next few days and tying Alexander-Arnold to a new deal remains a major priority at Anfield this summer.

They are preparing an offer which will likely make the player their second highest-paid player of all time, just shy of the £350,000 a week package collected by Mo Salah.

And they believe that the player is ready and willing to sign up inspite of knowing the offer of a huge move to LaLiga is also a real and solid option in 2025.