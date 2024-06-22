Liverpool are gaining a real belief they can win the race for Leny Yoro with Fabrizio Romano confirming an approach has been made by the Reds and amid fresh claims that their chief rivals for the Lille defender, Real Madrid, will be forced to look elsewhere.

A new era is underway at Anfield with Arne Slot leaving Feyenoord and taking up the unenviable position of Jurgen Klopp’s successor. The 45-year-old Dutchman has delivered two trophies in two seasons at De Kuip – and will hope he can not only continue that success at Liverpool, but build upon the legacy Klopp leaves behind.

Of course, with any new manager – and especially given the significance of replacing one as iconic as Klopp – a period of adjustment will be felt, though Michael Edwards, the man who picked Slot as the new Reds boss, believes the similar man-management style and tactics employed by the Dutchman will ensure any drop-off will be kept to a minimum. Time, of course, will tell on that front.

In the meantime, Slot is now getting used to his new surroundings at the club’s Kirkby training base; eerily quiet right now with players either on their summer holidays or away on international duty at the European Championships or Copa America.

However, he has used the time to put in place his backroom team with Sipke Hulshoff arriving with Slot from Feyenoord as his assistant head coach.

Elsewhere, Ruben Peeters will take on the role of lead physical performance coach and Fabian Otte is due to arrive at Kirkby as head of first-team goalkeeper coaching once his Copa America duties with USA are done with.

Liverpool gain hope of Leny Yoro transfer

However, the main area of interest in terms of new arrivals – certainly as far as supporters are concerned – will be around the playing squad and whom Slot will bring in to strengthen his options.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands the Reds will focus on two main positions this summer – a new left-sided centre-half and a holding midfielder capable of stepping into the shoes of Fabinho in the long-term.

Slot could also look to bring in a new goalkeeper if Caiomhin Kelleher gets his wish to leave, while another attacker could be pursued if Luis Diaz departs and amid claims Liverpool will not step in his way amid talk of a reduced asking price on the Colombian’s head.

The number one focus, though, is on the capture of a new centre-half. Joel Matip moved on at the end of his deal last season; that decision being made by Edwards when perhaps Klopp would have kept his trusted lieutenant on.

Virgil van Dijk also turns 33 in a matter of weeks. And while the Dutchman enjoyed one of his most consistent seasons at Anfield last time out, old father time stops for no-one and there is a gnawing element of doubt in the corridors of power at the club at just how many years the club captain will have left at the very top.

As a result, Liverpool have quickly identified a number of possible options this summer – and Lille’s teenage star Yoro appears right at the very top.

The 18-year-old already has 60 appearances under his belt; form that has seen him touted as one of the best young stars in the world game and having been earmarked as a Galactico in the making by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Reds interest in Lille defender

However, despite claims that Lille are willing to sell the teenage star for €50m this summer, the deal may be beyond the European champions’ reach following their sizeable outlay in finalising the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

While Mbappe went down as a ‘free transfer’, sizeable signing-on fees, agent’s fees and his wages means the player will become one of the most costly in the club’s history.

The knock-on effect from that means a possible deal for Yoro could prove beyond them, opening up a possible transfer to Liverpool instead.

As a result, and knowing they have a pretty good chance at winning the race for the teenager, Romano has confirmed in his daily briefing that Liverpool have made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential deal.

“Liverpool have already confirmed their interest and have made some steps towards signing the centre-back, but the Premier League club have the feeling that Real Madrid will win the race for the player. I can confirm that Liverpool will be there if the player fails to make a move to the La Liga champions,” Romano said.

Now new reports in Spain have confirmed that a deal for Yoro will be beyond Real’s reach and that the club are now pursuing a deal instead for Riccardo Calafiori.

The Bologna defender is likely to leave the Serie A side this summer, having been courted by the likes of Juventus and Tottenham.

But while he scored an unfortunate own goal for his country as they lost to Spain on Thursday evening, Calafiori’s stock continues to rise, leading to Real being linked with his signature.

Liverpool have also been touted as a potential suitors for the 22-year-old, who could leave Bologna for as little as €25m this summer.

As a result, reports in Italy claim Real are genuine contenders to sign the Italy star with Calafiori currently regarded as a cheaper alternative to Yoro.

Such a move would effectively give Liverpool a free hit at signing Yoro, though it’s worth noting that reports in Spain have also claimed the teenage star could leave any move as late as possible to see if Los Blancos’ position will change.