Liverpool will sell Alisson for the right fee in the summer

Liverpool are reportedly open to accepting a ‘sizeable offer’ for goalkeeper Alisson if it comes amid interest from Serie A club Juventus.

The Reds will lose some big names this summer. Legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have confirmed they’ll be leaving the club and Alisson could go with them.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is on the radar of Juventus, and reports suggest he’s open to exiting in search of another opportunity.

Football Insider reports Liverpool are open to letting him go if a ‘sizeable offer’ is made for him.

Insider Pete O’Rourke explained further: “There’s obviously a lot of speculation coming out of Italy that Juventus are very keen on signing Alisson, as well as some other Serie A clubs.

“I think Liverpool find themselves in a bit of a Catch-22 situation at the minute. Obviously, they don’t really want to sell Alisson, but he’s only got one year left on his contract after they activated that extension option earlier this year.

“He’s obviously had a lot of injury problems as well over the last few seasons, but when he is fit, he is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“If a big offer comes in from a Juventus or somebody else, it’s something that Liverpool might consider to help balance the books and help boost their own transfer plans in that respect.”

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Liverpool have options after Alisson

Should Alisson depart Anfield this summer, after 332 appearances, during which he’s won two Premier League titles and a Champions League, the club want to replace him with a quality option.

TEAMtalk is aware there are four goalkeepers on the radar at Liverpool.

Portugal No.1 Diogo Costa has re-emerged on the shortlist, being viewed as a player who can fill the void left by Alisson.

Also being eyed by the Reds are Bart Verbruggen, Robin Roefs and James Trafford. All three have Premier League experience, with Brighton, Sunderland and Manchester City respectively.

As a result, the trio are being assessed as potential summer additions.