Liverpool to ACCEPT major star’s colossal salary demands with new contract ready – how much he’ll earn revealed

Liverpool are ready to meet the salary demands of one of their most important players, with work now underway to finalise a crucial contract extension, we can reveal.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are preparing to accelerate contract talks with Dominik Szoboszlai, with senior Anfield sources confirming that securing the midfielder’s long‑term future has become one of the club’s major pre‑summer priorities.

We’re told that further discussions were always pencilled in for after the January transfer window, and with that period now behind them, Liverpool are expected to push forward quickly.

Szoboszlai has been one of the standout performers at Anfield this season, with many inside the club regarding him as the side’s most influential figure so far.

His ability to operate across multiple roles has only strengthened Liverpool’s determination to lock him into a new deal.

The Hungarian international has just over two years remaining on the contract he signed upon joining from RB Leipzig in 2023.

TEAMtalk has learned that Liverpool fully recognise his importance and are prepared to elevate him into the bracket of the club’s highest earners, but below all-time greats Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, of course.

Sources close to the player indicate that Szoboszlai’s camp are seeking a package worth close to £250,000 per week, and crucially, we’re told Liverpool are ready to meet those expectations.

For context, big-money summer signings, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, earn £200,000-a-week and £280,000-a-week respectively. Van Dijk on £350,000-a-week is second only to Salah on a club-leading £400,000-a-week.

Interest in Szoboszlai from abroad has also sharpened Liverpool’s focus.

We can reveal that some of Europe’s biggest clubs – including Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – have made enquiries about the 25‑year‑old’s situation.

While no formal approaches have been made, the level of attention has not gone unnoticed.

Heading into the summer, Liverpool’s stance is firm: they intend to secure Szoboszlai’s future swiftly and avoid another contract saga.

The club are already facing the prospect of Ibrahima Konaté entering the final stages of his deal, just a year after navigating a similar scenario with Trent Alexander‑Arnold.

With talks now set to accelerate, Liverpool are moving decisively to ensure Szoboszlai remains a central pillar of Slot’s long‑term project.

