Liverpool fans have spoken out in force over the delay to Anfield legend Mohamed Salah being awarded a new contract at the club, despite that fact the forward has indicated that he wants to stay.

The Reds continue to hold talks with agent Ramy Abbas over a contract extension for Salah, with Fabrizio Romano now revealing the two issues holding up an agreement and having confirmed that ‘several sides’ are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Salah is out of contract at Anfield in just under eight months’ time and is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to an overseas club of his choosing in just 29 days’ time. However, Salah’s preference is to stay at Liverpool, though the failure to reach an agreement has irked the player, who has gone public on the saga and made it clear he wants the situation resolved.

With the clock ticking down to that January 1 deadline, trusted reporter Romano has provided an update on Salah‘s situation, dispelled those PSG transfer rumours and revealed the two hurdles Liverpool must overcome to tie down Salah.

But Liverpool fans are growing impatient as to why one of the best players in the world is still not under contract at the club beyond 2025.

Reddit user Spglwldn stated on the social media platform: “Even £400k a week over two years with a £20m signing bonus is £60m, and you aren’t replacing what he gives you for anywhere near that. He also appears to be naturally fit and rarely injured. If they don’t renew him, it will be one of the stupidest moves in modern football.”

User Bagstone added: “There must be something happening that we’re not aware of, like him/his agents asking for some conditions that are hard to accept. Given that every grandma in the Northwest knows by now he really really really really really wants to stay, his value for the club, the public pushing for him to stay, it’s difficult to imagine that FSG is just a bit thick in this case. There must be something else. Mind you in all his statements he has said he really wants to stay, but IIRC he hasn’t said something akin to “I want to stay at all costs”. Maybe he’s just asking for something that would blow up the locker room…”

Another user, MyCarHasTwoHorns, also commented: “Absolutely mind boggling how bad FSG have handled these renewals. Like I get Trent probably wants to leave, sure, but Salah and VVD have been very open about wanting to stay. The fact that Slot has them playing this well with virtually no backing from ownership so far is amazing. And considering how the clubs approach to transfers is ‘we only want the right player and if they aren’t available we dont go for someone else’, letting those two walk out the door would be stunningly stupid.”

READ MORE ➡️ Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

READ MORE ➡️ Every club linked with Mo Salah if Liverpool legend quits Anfield: Five Euro giants rival Saudi, MLS suitors

Salah growing increasingly frustrated at contract delay

Earlier on Tuesday, trusted journalist Simon Hughes revealed that Salah is willing to sign a one-year extension at Anfield, taking him through to the summer of 2026. The Athletic writer also revealed the 34-year-old’s ‘increasing exasperation’ at FSG over the time it has taken to get an offer put on the table to him.

Indeed, the forward went public over his frustrations after the impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday that moved Arne Slot’s men nine points clear at the Premier League summit.

The Egypt forward said: “Honestly it’s [my Liverpool future] in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it.

“The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen.

“It’s always a special feeling always scoring at Anfield and winning games. The fans were behind us from the first minute. I’m glad we managed to win the game, we know that City are going to come [at us].”

Latest Liverpool news: Reds target double move / LaLiga midfielder eyed

Liverpool are planning for the transfers of Milos Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi, and a move for the latter could be a simple one to pull off, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool have had a stellar start to life under Arne Slot and are now in a great position to win the league in the Dutchman’s first season in charge. However, they are refusing to rest on their laurels and still at ways to improve Slot’s squad, which includes interest in Kerkez and Zubimendi.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly ‘taking the lead’ for Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet, with the Reds ‘ready to make a firm move’ with an offer of his release clause, approximately £67million.

According to Fichajes, they are ready to ‘make a firm move’ for Athletic Club attacking-midfielder Sancet, who has a release clause of €80million (£66.5m/$84m) and Liverpool are seemingly ready to trigger it.

IN FOCUS – How Salah’s goals have enabled Liverpool to win seven major honours